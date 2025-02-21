Friday, February 21, 2025
Mayor Barberio Ignores Residents’ Concerns—Time for Change

Dear Editor:

If any Parsippany voter is still considering casting a vote for Mayor James Barberio in the upcoming June 10th Republican primary, I urge them to watch the February 18 Town Council Meeting. At that meeting, three residents spoke at the public session, asking the Mayor for updates regarding issues they had repeatedly raised with Mayor Barberio. The issues included the deteriorating condition of the Lake Hiawatha library, a residential water pipe installation issue, and the ongoing safety and quality of life concerns of residents who live in a Parsippany neighborhood bordering Denville.

All of the residents spoke about their past and multiple efforts to follow up with Mayor Barberio and their ongoing frustration with the Mayor’s standard practice of ignoring Parsippany residents after initially listening to them. At the meeting, Mayor Barberio refused to directly respond to two of the residents and woefully pled helplessness to the 3rd resident.

Mr. Barberio has been Mayor for 12 years, during which time he perfected his self-centered and self-serving practice of denying, deflecting, and deferring Parsippany residents and their interests while happily being on speed dial to developers and out-of-town business interests.      

Enough is enough, and it is well past time for Parsippany residents to vote Mayor Barberio out of office and elect a Mayor who will actually listen to them and proactively follow up on their concerns. They can do that by voting for Justin Musella in the upcoming June 10th mayoral Republican primary. 

Bob Crawford
Montville

