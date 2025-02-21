Government Affairs Forum Explores Infrastructure Investment

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County’s infrastructure and transportation priorities were the focus of a panel discussion this week featuring county Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw and Assemblyman Christian Barranco at a Government Affairs Forum hosted by the Morris County Chamber of Commerce at Tilcon’s corporate office in Parsippany.

The event, part of the Morris County Chamber’s monthly Public Policy Series, examined infrastructure investment, long-term transportation planning, and public safety improvements, highlighting how the county and state collaborate with municipalities and the federal government to advance these initiatives. Deputy Director Shaw, Morris County’s representative to the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), outlined the county’s infrastructure responsibilities and the NJTPA’s role in funding local projects. Asm. Barranco, a member of the state Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee, discussed state-level initiatives and shared his perspective on proposals put forth by the governor.

Asm. Christian Barranco, Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw, and Chamber Committee Co-Chairs Sal Anderton.

“The county oversees 287 miles of roads spanning 39 municipalities, 1,000 bridges and culverts, and three freight railroads, in addition to other infrastructure assets. Each year, we resurface about ten percent of our roadway network, replace critical bridges and culverts, and improve intersections while facing rising costs and stagnant state funding. Our paving costs, for example, have nearly doubled since I began serving as a commissioner in 2019,” said Deputy Director Shaw.

The county’s 2025 Capital Spending Plan allocates $11 million for road resurfacing in 11 municipalities, bringing to more than 230 miles of roads resurfaced since 2016. An additional $8.58 million is designated for bridge and culvert replacements, including major spans in Montville, Mount Olive, and Jefferson Township. Other planned improvements include intersection upgrades in East Hanover and Boonton and countywide guide rail enhancements, for which $2.56 million has been budgeted.

The NJTPA, the federally authorized Metropolitan Planning Organization for North Jersey serving 7 million people in 13 northern counties, is crucial in supporting Morris County’s infrastructure projects. With an annual budget exceeding $3 billion, it funds planning, safety, and transportation improvements through its Transportation Improvement Program.

The NJTPA has also contributed to expanding the Morris Canal Greenway, enhancing trail networks, and funding the Pompton Valley Rail Trail, which is set to open this spring.

“The NJTPA is a key partner in securing federal funding for Morris County’s infrastructure. Through this partnership, we have advanced projects like replacing critical bridges in Rockaway, Morristown, Florham Park, and Long Hill Township, as well as freight rail improvements to enhance safety in Dover and Roxbury,” said Deputy Director Shaw.

The discussion also highlighted the Local Safety Action Plan (LSAP), which positions Morris County to compete for more than $5 billion in federal funding for high-risk intersections and roadway safety improvements. Asm. Barranco, who supports the Target Zero Law approved last month to “eliminate” traffic fatalities, acknowledged the challenges in achieving that goal.

“While the Target Zero initiative sets an ambitious goal, the reality is that bad drivers and other factors will always pose risks. I strongly support programs like the LSAP, which take a practical, data-driven approach to making our roads safer,” Asm. Barranco said.

The LSAP is expected to be completed by June 2025, and a public meeting to gather community feedback is scheduled for April 2025.

Morris County is also collaborating with NJTPA on its Long-Range Transportation Plan, “Connecting Communities,” which anticipates significant regional growth by 2050. The plan prioritizes modernization, AI-driven traffic management, and smart infrastructure solutions.

Public input is encouraged through an online survey at njtpa.org/connecting, with virtual outreach events set for March 3 and 25.

The Chamber’s Government Affairs Forum was moderated by Chamber Committee Co-Chairs Sal Anderton and Rosalie Serapiglia and hosted in partnership with New Jersey Business and Industry Association Employer Legislative Committee Chair Alan Zakin. Meghan Hunscher, Morris County Chamber of Commerce President, welcomed all guests at the top of the meeting. Attendees included Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi and State Sen. Anthony Bucco, who provided updates on efforts to address sinkholes on Route 80 in Wharton.

Following the discussion, attendees were invited to present questions to the panel participants.

For more information on Morris County’s transportation initiatives, visit morriscountynj.gov and njtpa.org.