Monday, February 17, 2025
HomeLocal NewsMVCs IDing NJ Veterans Must Provide Benefit Info Under Bill Advancing in...
Local News

MVCs IDing NJ Veterans Must Provide Benefit Info Under Bill Advancing in Assembly

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1796
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTYAssemblywoman Aura Dunn’s bill ensuring every New Jersey veteran visiting a Motor Vehicle Commission location would drive away with benefit information passed the Assembly Transportation Committee on Thursday. 

Dunn says the legislation (A4733/S3595) was inspired by her efforts to help a veteran who missed out on a valuable property tax deduction because of a filing deadline. 

Dunn explains the meeting as a proactive session that crosses party lines and spotlights issues municipal leaders will face in the upcoming year. 

“While my staff and I continue to navigate government bureaucracy to get our resident the veteran property tax refund he deserves from the state, I couldn’t help but think that the problem all started because of communication, or lack of it, at the one agency every adult must visit, the MVC,” Dunn (R-Morris) said. “This bill is about ensuring every veteran is given all the pertinent benefit information at one stop, instead of trying to piece together materials from different state agencies.”

The MVC verifies veterans’ information when including a veteran designation on an ID. Under the bill, a person with a veteran designation would receive hard copies and booklets on state and federal veteran benefits when he or she visits an MVC for a driver’s or probationary license, an identification card, or to renew a license. The information would also be available digitally on the commission’s website.

“There are income tax deductions, property tax deductions, grant programs for housing, employment, and medical assistance, and so many more benefits veterans have earned in their selfless defense of this nation and state. Providing them with benefit information can mean the difference between staying and moving,” Dunn said. “By bridging communication gaps, New Jersey can better serve its heroes who have come home.”

The bill is the first part of Dunn’s “Welcome Home Veterans” package, which will eventually include other legislation to make New Jersey a more military-friendly place to live. It cleared the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee in December. 

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany High School Students Lead Initiative to Raise Awareness for Organ Donation and Support Transplant Patients
Next article
Lakeland Hills YMCA Announces William Kogen Community Service Scholarship for High School Seniors
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »