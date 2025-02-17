Parsippany High School Students Lead Initiative to Raise Awareness for Organ Donation and Support Transplant Patients

PARSIPPANY — A group of dedicated high school students from Parsippany are going above and beyond to raise awareness for organ donation while supporting needy patients. These young leaders are organizing a series of can-shake fundraisers, where they will collect donations from the local community to fund wellness baskets for patients awaiting organ transplants.

The initiative was created out of a desire to help raise awareness about the critical need for organ donations and offer support to those currently waiting for life-saving transplants. By raising funds through these can shakes, the students are working to create wellness baskets filled with essential comfort items for transplant patients. These baskets are designed to bring a little bit of joy and relief to those going through the difficult and often long process of waiting for a transplant.

“Organ donation is something that affects so many lives, and we want to make sure that people in our community are aware of its importance,” said Meghana Metla, one of the co-founders and co-CEOs and a student leading the change. “It’s also important to us to give back to patients by offering some comfort during a tough time, and the wellness baskets are our way of showing that we care in a time of possible loneliness and emotional turmoil.”

The students, along with Meghana, are passionate about health and community service and are working together to ensure the success of the can shakes, which will be held at various locations in Parsippany. Their goal is to raise funds to fill the wellness baskets with items like books, blankets, fuzzy socks, and personalized art like paintings, drawings, and ceramic mugs. They have also set up multiple presentations at middle schools, educating students and encouraging them to join the cause.

Local residents have already shown support, with many stopping by to make donations or ask how they can contribute further. With the Parsippany community’s help, they have raised over two thousand dollars.

This project is a perfect example of how high school students can make a meaningful impact. Their efforts are a reminder that change doesn’t just come from adults and that young people can do great things by taking initiative.

A Second Chance Project is always looking for more support from their community to expand their reach. For more information on how to get involved or donate to the wellness basket project, please contact A Second Chance Project at a.second.chance.f@gmail.com or visit their website at asecondchanceproject.org.