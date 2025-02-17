Lakeland Hills YMCA Announces William Kogen Community Service Scholarship for High School Seniors

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Lakeland Hills YMCA is proud to announce the William Kogen Community Service Scholarship, a distinguished award recognizing two high school seniors for their outstanding dedication to community service. This scholarship is granted solely based on the applicant’s commitment to serving others and making a lasting impact in their communities.

The scholarship is designed to honor high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to volunteerism and civic engagement. By recognizing these students, Lakeland Hills YMCA seeks to inspire a new generation of community leaders who embody the values of service, compassion, and social responsibility. The award reflects the YMCA’s ongoing mission to create a stronger, more connected community where individuals thrive through meaningful contributions to society.

Recipients of the Kogen Community Service Scholarship will be selected based on their demonstrated commitment to community service, leadership, and positive impact. The two winning students will each receive a $1,000 college scholarship and a free one-year membership to the Y. Scholarships will be awarded at the Y’s Annual Dinner and Awards Presentation in June.

Eligible high school seniors are invited to apply by completing an application, available at William Kogen Community Service Award Application (2025). The application deadline is March 31, 2025, and all submissions must be received by this date to be considered for the scholarship.

For more information about the Kogen Community Service Scholarship and how to apply, please visit Empower Health & Wellness Community at Lakeland Hills YMCA or contact Community Engagement Manager Kelly Horvath at Kellyh@lhymca.com or 973-507-7016.

About Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Our programs and services are designed to promote overall well-being and support individuals and families in achieving their fullest potential. No one serves the community as powerfully as the Y does every day.