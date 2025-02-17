Friday, February 21, 2025
Mayor Barberio & Running Mates Neglia and Shah Endorsed by Sheriff James Gannon, County Clerk Ann Grossi, and entire Commissioner Board

This is a paid political press release

PARSIPPANY — Countywide Republican Officials in Support of Team Barberio

  • Sheriff James Gannon
  • Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi
  • Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana
  • Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo
  • Morris County Commissioner Deborah Smith
  • Morris County Commissioner John Krickus
  • Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw
  • Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen
  • Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers

Today, Mayor James Barberio announced endorsements from Morris County’s elected officials. Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, and all seven members of the Morris County Board of Commissioners have endorsed Mayor Barberio and his running mates, Councilman Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah, for the June 10th Republican Primary.

Sheriff James Gannon stated:
“Public safety is the foundation of any strong community, and Mayor Barberio has demonstrated unwavering dedication to protecting Parsippany’s residents. His administration has expanded the Police Department and implemented policies ensuring a safe, more secure Parsippany for families and businesses. I fully support Mayor Barberio, Councilman Frank Neglia, and Jigar Shah—leaders with experience and vision to keep Parsippany safe and thriving.”

Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo added:
“Mayor Barberio has proven that he is an effective leader who has restored Parsippany’s financial stability, improved its bond rating, and invested in economic development and public safety for its residents. My six colleagues on the Commissioner Board and I proudly endorse Team Barberio because they have the experience and vision to keep Parsippany moving forward.”

Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen concluded:
“We need a strong and unified Parsippany in June to ensure it remains under Republican control and to help Republicans take back the Governorship and the Statehouse in Trenton. Mayor Barberio has been a good friend to Morris County by holding the line on spending and taxes. Because of all these reasons, my colleagues and I are endorsing Team Barberio for the June 10th Republican Primary.”

Mayor James Barberio stated:
“My running mates and I are humbled by the overwhelming support from our Morris County Republican officials and look forward to continued success for Parsippany and Morris County. We are united in our efforts to deliver good and effective government to the people of Parsippany.”

Paid for by Friends of James R. Barberio

The above press release was submitted to Parsippany Focus. Focus policy is print the content verbatim as submitted.
