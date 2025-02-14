Letter to the Editor: Barberio Sells Out Parsippany GOP

Dear Editor:

As a concerned resident of Parsippany who has consistently supported Jamie Barberio in previous elections, I was intrigued by Councilman Justin Musella’s candidacy in the upcoming mayoral race. This decision has left me undecided for this year’s June election. However, Mayor Barberio’s involvement in a significant Democratic donor event on February 26th at Capital Grille has significantly influenced my choice. The substantial $5,000 price tag for the event suggests that Mayor Barberio is not targeting the average resident of Parsippany.

The article published in the Central Jersey Wire (Click here to read the article) and the accompanying Democrat PAC invite should deeply concern any individual who has dedicated time and effort to the local Republican Party supporting Mayor Barberio.

As a self-proclaimed Republican, Mayor Barberio should uphold the principles and values that were upheld by the individuals who elected him. Instead, he appears to be compromising his position to the highest bidder. It is deeply troubling to discover that Mayor Barberio has prioritized political maneuvering over the interests of the Parsippany residents. The 2017 election that resulted in Mayor Barberio’s removal from office was a contentious event, and it is now evident that the residents may have been correct in their assessment of his leadership.

In contrast, Parsippany has the opportunity to elect a capable and articulate candidate in Justin Musella. The councilman has consistently demonstrated his outspokenness and advocacy for the residents in person and online. He has provided valuable assistance to the community during challenging times. Parsippany requires leadership that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and the well-being of its residents. We do not need someone who engages in partisan politics for personal gain.

Given these considerations, I have decided to support Justin Musella in this June election. I hope my fellow Parsippany residents, particularly those affected by Mayor Barberio’s actions, will also exercise their right to vote and cast their ballots for Musella.

Joseph Beyroutey