Friday, February 14, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Barberio Sells Out Parsippany GOP
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Barberio Sells Out Parsippany GOP

Musella Is the Clear Choice for Mayor

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
714

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

As a concerned resident of Parsippany who has consistently supported Jamie Barberio in previous elections, I was intrigued by Councilman Justin Musella’s candidacy in the upcoming mayoral race. This decision has left me undecided for this year’s June election. However, Mayor Barberio’s involvement in a significant Democratic donor event on February 26th at Capital Grille has significantly influenced my choice. The substantial $5,000 price tag for the event suggests that Mayor Barberio is not targeting the average resident of Parsippany.

The article published in the Central Jersey Wire (Click here to read the article) and the accompanying Democrat PAC invite should deeply concern any individual who has dedicated time and effort to the local Republican Party supporting Mayor Barberio.

As a self-proclaimed Republican, Mayor Barberio should uphold the principles and values that were upheld by the individuals who elected him. Instead, he appears to be compromising his position to the highest bidder. It is deeply troubling to discover that Mayor Barberio has prioritized political maneuvering over the interests of the Parsippany residents. The 2017 election that resulted in Mayor Barberio’s removal from office was a contentious event, and it is now evident that the residents may have been correct in their assessment of his leadership.

In contrast, Parsippany has the opportunity to elect a capable and articulate candidate in Justin Musella. The councilman has consistently demonstrated his outspokenness and advocacy for the residents in person and online. He has provided valuable assistance to the community during challenging times. Parsippany requires leadership that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and the well-being of its residents. We do not need someone who engages in partisan politics for personal gain.

Given these considerations, I have decided to support Justin Musella in this June election. I hope my fellow Parsippany residents, particularly those affected by Mayor Barberio’s actions, will also exercise their right to vote and cast their ballots for Musella.

Joseph Beyroutey 

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Mayor James Barberio Has Officially Declared His Candidacy for a Fourth Term
Next article
Scott Morley Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »