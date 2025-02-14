Scott Morley Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Butler Police Chief Scott Ricker confirmed the sentencing of Scott Morley, 49, of Parsippany Troy-Hills for possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM). Morley was a Butler resident at the time of the offense.

On July 1, 2024, Morley pled guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (possession of CSAM), a third-degree offense. On February 13, the Honorable Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.S.C. imposed a sentence of 45 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility as a condition of two years of probation. Morley was remanded to the Correctional Facility on February 14 to serve the custodial portion of the sentence. Upon release, Morley will be subject to internet monitoring of his devices and will have no unsupervised contact with children under 18.

The investigation began when the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received an anonymous tip that the defendant may have child pornography. A subsequent search of the defendant’s electronic devices authorized by a search warrant revealed CSAM items on his computer. Morley was subsequently charged.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to acknowledge the Butler Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their efforts in this investigation and prosecution.