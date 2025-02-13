Friday, February 14, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Mayor James Barberio Has Officially Declared His Candidacy for a Fourth...
Local News

Parsippany Mayor James Barberio Has Officially Declared His Candidacy for a Fourth Term

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
605
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council candidate Jigar Shah, Mayor James Barberio, and Council Vice President Frank Neglia during the official announcement.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY – Despite challenging weather conditions, township employees and supporters gathered on Wednesday, February 12, at the Knoll East Country Club for Mayor James R. Barberio’s re-election announcement. The evening included the introduction of his running mates, Councilman Frank Neglia, who is seeking re-election to the Township Council, and Jigar Shah, a first-time candidate for office seeking a seat on the Township Council.

The municipally-owned venue hosted the gathering of dignitaries, including all seven Morris County Board of Commissioners members, Sheriff James Gannon, Parsippany Police Chief Rich Pantina, and Parsippany Board of Education Vice President Andrew Choffo.

Parsippany Board of Education Vice President Andrew Choffo embraces Mayor James Barberio.

Also in attendance were gubernatorial candidate Bill Spadea, Assembly Members Brian Bergen and Jay Webber, County Clerk Ann Grossi, Parsippany Council Members Paul Carifi, Matt McGrath, Business Administrator Jamie Cryan, Township Clerk Khaled Madin, current Township Attorney Michael Lavery, and former Township Attorney John Inglesino. Past Council Members Michael J. dePierro and Loretta Gragnani were also present.

Former Township Attorney John Inglesino in conversation with a local resident.

The event, which was not a fundraiser and had free admission, featured food and a cash bar. Barberio expressed gratitude for the turnout and highlighted his vision for the upcoming election during his address.

As the June Republican primary approaches, the race is expected to be a hard-fought contest, especially with Councilman Justin Musella running for mayor. Musella announced his candidacy last June.

Andrew Choffo, the Parsippany Board of Education Vice President, introduced Barberio at the event. This appearance was notable due to Choffo’s previous public disagreements with the mayor during his time as the president of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education. In addition, Choffo had also introduced Musella at his campaign kickoff event last June.

On the same evening, Councilman Justin Musella held a fundraiser at the Social Hub, a few miles from the mayor’s gathering. The event drew large crowds eager to support his bid for Mayor.

No Democratic mayoral or council candidates have been publicly announced, leaving the race open as the primary season heats up.

The many friends, employees, and supporters who came together to show their appreciation and support highlighted the strong connections and dedication within the community.
The many friends, employees, and supporters who came together to show their appreciation and support highlighted the strong connections and dedication within the community.
Larry Casha, Debra Casha, Robert Quinn, and Enzo Ferrara gathered at the event, highlighting their shared commitment and engagement in the community.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Fundraiser Turnout Highlights Growing Momentum for Musella’s Mayoral Campaign
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »