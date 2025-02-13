Parsippany Mayor James Barberio Has Officially Declared His Candidacy for a Fourth Term

PARSIPPANY – Despite challenging weather conditions, township employees and supporters gathered on Wednesday, February 12, at the Knoll East Country Club for Mayor James R. Barberio’s re-election announcement. The evening included the introduction of his running mates, Councilman Frank Neglia, who is seeking re-election to the Township Council, and Jigar Shah, a first-time candidate for office seeking a seat on the Township Council.

The municipally-owned venue hosted the gathering of dignitaries, including all seven Morris County Board of Commissioners members, Sheriff James Gannon, Parsippany Police Chief Rich Pantina, and Parsippany Board of Education Vice President Andrew Choffo.

Parsippany Board of Education Vice President Andrew Choffo embraces Mayor James Barberio.

Also in attendance were gubernatorial candidate Bill Spadea, Assembly Members Brian Bergen and Jay Webber, County Clerk Ann Grossi, Parsippany Council Members Paul Carifi, Matt McGrath, Business Administrator Jamie Cryan, Township Clerk Khaled Madin, current Township Attorney Michael Lavery, and former Township Attorney John Inglesino. Past Council Members Michael J. dePierro and Loretta Gragnani were also present.

Former Township Attorney John Inglesino in conversation with a local resident.

The event, which was not a fundraiser and had free admission, featured food and a cash bar. Barberio expressed gratitude for the turnout and highlighted his vision for the upcoming election during his address.

As the June Republican primary approaches, the race is expected to be a hard-fought contest, especially with Councilman Justin Musella running for mayor. Musella announced his candidacy last June.

Andrew Choffo, the Parsippany Board of Education Vice President, introduced Barberio at the event. This appearance was notable due to Choffo’s previous public disagreements with the mayor during his time as the president of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education. In addition, Choffo had also introduced Musella at his campaign kickoff event last June.

On the same evening, Councilman Justin Musella held a fundraiser at the Social Hub, a few miles from the mayor’s gathering. The event drew large crowds eager to support his bid for Mayor.

No Democratic mayoral or council candidates have been publicly announced, leaving the race open as the primary season heats up.

The many friends, employees, and supporters who came together to show their appreciation and support highlighted the strong connections and dedication within the community.

