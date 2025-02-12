Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Friends of the Parsippany Library Help Celebrate Lunar New Year

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Friends of the Library Enhance Lunar New Year Celebration with Exciting Activities

PARSIPPANY — On January 31 and February 1, the Friends of the Library helped community members at the Main and Lake Hiawatha branches celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Featured attractions included a visit by the author Sylvia Chen, who presented a lively version of her book Tricky Chopsticks. The Friends held a free raffle of three book copies for attending families. Many crafts were available, and Deanna Kwan helped celebrate the Year of the Snake by teaching adults and children how to fold an origami snake.

Sylvia Chen presented an engaging and dynamic reading of her book, Tricky Chopsticks.

Vizzio’s Institute of Martial Arts dazzled with a martial arts demonstration and a colorful Lion Dance.

To add to the celebration’s artistic flair, Isabel Lu coordinated a fashion show and singing performance, and Sheila Yang represented the Morris Language Academy.

A photo booth captured many young smiling faces.

The Friends of the Library work to support all these events that celebrate our Parsippany community through sales at the Little Nook and Bag, jewelry, and accessory sales throughout the year.

The Friends of the Library in Parsippany is a dedicated volunteer organization that supports the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System through fundraising, advocacy, and community engagement. The group plays a vital role in enhancing library services by funding special programs, events, and resources that the library’s budget may not cover. Through activities such as book sales, membership drives, and donation campaigns, the Friends help provide educational materials, technology upgrades, and cultural programming for residents of all ages. Their efforts ensure the library remains a vibrant hub for learning, literacy, and community connection in Parsippany.

Children and Families Enjoy Lunar New Year Festivities

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
