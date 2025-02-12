Friends of the Parsippany Library Help Celebrate Lunar New Year

PARSIPPANY — On January 31 and February 1, the Friends of the Library helped community members at the Main and Lake Hiawatha branches celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Featured attractions included a visit by the author Sylvia Chen, who presented a lively version of her book Tricky Chopsticks. The Friends held a free raffle of three book copies for attending families. Many crafts were available, and Deanna Kwan helped celebrate the Year of the Snake by teaching adults and children how to fold an origami snake.

Sylvia Chen presented an engaging and dynamic reading of her book, Tricky Chopsticks.

Vizzio’s Institute of Martial Arts dazzled with a martial arts demonstration and a colorful Lion Dance.

To add to the celebration’s artistic flair, Isabel Lu coordinated a fashion show and singing performance, and Sheila Yang represented the Morris Language Academy.

A photo booth captured many young smiling faces.

The Friends of the Library work to support all these events that celebrate our Parsippany community through sales at the Little Nook and Bag, jewelry, and accessory sales throughout the year.

