Tuesday, February 11, 2025
HomeLocal NewsCommercial Burglaries Under Investigation
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Commercial Burglaries Under Investigation

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
4449

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Police are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, February 10, Between 1:50 a.m. and 3:25 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry into three businesses and attempted to break into a fourth, targeting locations across town.

At Bubbakoo’s Burritos on Route 46, suspects breached the rear door and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. A similar incident occurred at Chand Palace on Littleton Road, where burglars gained entry and made off with stolen funds. Fu Sha Sushi Bar, located on Parsippany Road, was also broken into, with cash reported missing. Meanwhile, Subzi Mandi Farmers Market, also on Littleton Road, was targeted, but the suspects were unable to force their way inside.

The Morris County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Section responded to process the crime scenes, and police are working to determine whether the burglaries are connected.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Man Charged in Connection with Fatal Crash in Rockaway Township
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »