Commercial Burglaries Under Investigation

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Police are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, February 10, Between 1:50 a.m. and 3:25 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry into three businesses and attempted to break into a fourth, targeting locations across town.

At Bubbakoo’s Burritos on Route 46, suspects breached the rear door and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. A similar incident occurred at Chand Palace on Littleton Road, where burglars gained entry and made off with stolen funds. Fu Sha Sushi Bar, located on Parsippany Road, was also broken into, with cash reported missing. Meanwhile, Subzi Mandi Farmers Market, also on Littleton Road, was targeted, but the suspects were unable to force their way inside.

The Morris County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Section responded to process the crime scenes, and police are working to determine whether the burglaries are connected.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.