Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Parsippany Man Charged in Connection with Fatal Crash in Rockaway Township

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally confirmed that Victor Peters, 45, of Parsippany-Troy Hills, has been charged with second-degree Reckless Vehicular Homicide in connection with a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 80 in Rockaway Township on Sunday, February 2.

On February 2, at approximately 2:22 a.m., law enforcement responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 80 West in Rockaway Township. The investigation revealed that a Mercedes SUV had been traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck a 2024 Ford pickup truck traveling west.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, is identified as Dr. Destinn McKnight, 31, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was pronounced deceased at the scene.  McKnight was the sole occupant of the pickup truck.

Peters sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.  Peters was the sole occupant of the Mercedes SUV.

Peters exhibited signs of being under the influence at the scene. As a result of the investigation, Peters has been subsequently charged with one count of second-degree Reckless Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5a.  

Peters was issued the following motor vehicle summonses related to the incident:
Operating Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs (39:4-50)
Reckless Driving (39:4-96)
Careless Driving: Likely to Endanger Person or Property (39:4-97)
Traffic on Marked Lanes – Unsafe Lane Change (39:4-88.1)
Wrong Way on One-Way Street (39:4-85.1)
Failure to Give Proper Signal – Turning or Stopping (39:4-126)
Failure to Obey Signals Signs or Directions (39:4-215)
Failure to Have Inspection (39:8-1)
Vehicle in Unsafe Condition (39:4-44)
Tire Equipment (39:3-72)

The next scheduled court appearance is a pre-indictment conference before Judge Ralph Amirata, J.S.C., on a date to be determined by the Court.

This investigation involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

