A Journey of Hope: Karen Zabriskie’s Search for a Living Kidney Donor

For many people, a kidney transplant is a life-changing procedure—one that offers hope, renewal, and the chance to regain a sense of normalcy. For Karen Zabriskie, this journey has been both anticipated and unexpectedly urgent. Diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD) at a young age, she always knew that a transplant might be in her future. Now, with dialysis looming, she is searching for a living donor to help her continue living a full and active life.

A Positive Experience at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Throughout her medical journey, Karen has received unwavering support from the team at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. From her initial outreach to the hospital’s transplant program to the ongoing coordination of her care, she has been guided by compassionate and knowledgeable professionals.

“The entire team has been informative, supportive, and their guidance has been invaluable,” Karen shares. “When my doctor suggested I reach out to the clinic, I attended a group orientation where I met with doctors, nurses, coordinators, and a social worker. They made sure I understood every step of the process.”

Even now, as she awaits a potential donor match, Karen has a dedicated transplant coordinator who remains responsive and helpful. The rigorous testing process, though extensive, never felt overwhelming because she always had someone to turn to for answers.

Why Living Donation Matters

Karen’s need for a transplant has become more urgent as her kidney function declines. “Dialysis is knocking at my door,” she explains. “The doctors believe I will need dialysis in the near future, but I know that finding a living donor before starting dialysis is my best hope for a smooth recovery and a better long-term outcome.”

Studies have shown that kidney transplants from living donors lead to better survival rates and require fewer anti-rejection medications compared to transplants from deceased donors. Additionally, the body adapts more easily to a living donor’s kidney, improving the chances of long-term success.

Karen has also witnessed the impact of living donation firsthand. Years ago, her brother donated a kidney to their father. Though the procedure was more invasive at the time, her brother recovered well and continues to lead an active lifestyle, enjoying hiking, fishing, and camping. “Having only one kidney hasn’t slowed him down at all,” Karen says. “Our family has always been incredibly grateful for the gift he gave us—the gift of more time with our father.”

Addressing Concerns About Kidney Donation

For those who may be considering donation but feel hesitant, Karen wants to reassure them that donor safety is always the highest priority.

“The clinic goes to great lengths to ensure that donating a kidney won’t negatively impact the donor’s health,” she explains. “If someone ever needed a kidney in the future, they would receive priority on the transplant list.”

Moreover, the donation process is entirely voluntary, and there is never any pressure to proceed. Potential donors can inquire about donation confidentially, with the ability to withdraw at any time without judgment.

“The emotional benefits of donating are profound,” Karen adds. “The bond between a donor and recipient is priceless. It truly is the gift of life.”

A Call for Help and Hope

Karen is now in a “holding pattern,” waiting and hoping for a match. She knows that the right person is out there—someone willing to step forward and make an incredible difference in her life.

To learn more about kidney donation or to see if you could be a potential match, please consider reaching out to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center’s transplant team. If you have any questions or would like more information, please call their center at (973)-322-5938 or go to http://cbmclivingdonor.org//.

“Thank you for taking the time to hear my story,” Karen says. “Spreading awareness about living kidney donation can save lives, and I’m hopeful that my match is out there somewhere.”

For Karen and countless others like her, a kidney donation isn’t just a medical procedure—it’s a second chance at life.