Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic Returns to Parsippany

Sunday, February 9, 2025
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Education Foundation’s (PEF) biggest annual fundraiser, the Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic, is set to take place on Tuesday, May 13, at the beautiful Knoll West Golf Club in Parsippany. This highly anticipated event will bring together community members, business leaders, and golf enthusiasts for a day of friendly competition, networking, and charitable giving.

Established in 1996, the Parsippany Education Foundation has played a vital role in enhancing educational experiences for students in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District. Over the years, PEF has granted more than $470,000 to fund innovative programs that introduce students to new cultures, support STEM education, provide advanced technology for learning, and enrich the arts.

The Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic is a cornerstone of the foundation’s fundraising efforts, helping to sustain and expand these initiatives. The event will follow a Four-Person Scramble format and feature various contests, including the longest drive, Closest to the Pin, and Straightest Drive, as well as a Putting Green Contest with a $500 prize. As part of the hole-in-one contest, participants will also have a chance to win a 2025 Luxury Automobile courtesy of Trend Motors in Rockaway, NJ.

The day’s schedule includes:

  • 11:30 a.m. – Registration & Lunch
  • 1:00 p.m. – Shotgun Start
  • 6:00 p.m. – Reception
  • 7:00 p.m. – Dinner
  • 8:30 p.m. – Awards & Raffle
  • 9:30 p.m. – Event Completion

Participants and businesses can support the event through various sponsorship opportunities, including Premier, Presenting, Golf Cart, and Putting Green Sponsorships, with benefits such as company branding on promotional materials, signage on the course, and more.

For those who cannot attend but wish to contribute, donations to the Parsippany Education Foundation are welcome.

To register, sponsor, or donate, visit www.pef4kids.com or contact pef4kids@aol.com. For updates, follow the foundation on Facebook at @pef4kids. Click here to download the brochure.

This event is expected to sell out quickly, so early registration is encouraged!

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
