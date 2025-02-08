Attention Drivers: Route 46 Construction Zone from Rockaway to Parsippany

MORRIS COUNTY — Starting Tuesday, February 20, expect lane closures and slowdowns along Route 46 in Rockaway Borough, Mountain Lakes, Denville, and Parsippany-Troy Hills due to construction work on 11 intersections for ITS conduit and junction box installation.

Motorists should be prepared for lane shifts, shoulder closures, and occasional delays. Work will continue through October 31, 2025, with impacts expected from mileposts 40.77 to 46.47.

Crews are working diligently to complete the project as quickly as possible.

For real-time updates, visit www.511nj.org.