Sunday, February 9, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyAttention Drivers: Route 46 Construction Zone from Rockaway to Parsippany
Beyond ParsippanyLocal News

Attention Drivers: Route 46 Construction Zone from Rockaway to Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
7251

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Starting Tuesday, February 20, expect lane closures and slowdowns along Route 46 in Rockaway Borough, Mountain Lakes, Denville, and Parsippany-Troy Hills due to construction work on 11 intersections for ITS conduit and junction box installation.

Motorists should be prepared for lane shifts, shoulder closures, and occasional delays. Work will continue through October 31, 2025, with impacts expected from mileposts 40.77 to 46.47.

Crews are working diligently to complete the project as quickly as possible.

For real-time updates, visit www.511nj.org.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Jim Walsh: A Lifetime of Dedication to Parsippany’s Parks and Forestry
Next article
Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic Returns to Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »