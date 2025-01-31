Surrogate Heather Darling Sworn in as NJAC Alternate Representative

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling has been sworn in as a State Surrogates Alternate Representative to the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) for the 2025 term. The ceremony occurred during NJAC’s Annual Reorganization Meeting on January 24 inside the Senate Chambers of the State House in Trenton. Following the swearing-in, attendees gathered for a luncheon at the historic Masonic Temple.

As part of NJAC, Surrogate Darling will work alongside county officials to advocate for legislation, regulations, and policies that improve county operations and enhance residents’ services. She will focus on probate court administration, guardianships, and estate matters and contribute to initiatives that increase county government efficiency and effectiveness.

Darling also congratulated Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson, who was sworn in as NJAC’s 84th President, along with all newly appointed NJAC officers and representatives.

NJAC is a nonpartisan organization that represents county governments across New Jersey. It strives to strengthen local governance and improve public services.

