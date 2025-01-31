Friday, January 31, 2025
Surrogate Heather Darling Sworn in as NJAC Alternate Representative

By Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling is sworn in as a State Surrogates Alternate Representative to the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) during the Annual Reorganization Meeting at the State House in Trenton on January 24, 2025.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling has been sworn in as a State Surrogates Alternate Representative to the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) for the 2025 term. The ceremony occurred during NJAC’s Annual Reorganization Meeting on January 24 inside the Senate Chambers of the State House in Trenton. Following the swearing-in, attendees gathered for a luncheon at the historic Masonic Temple.

As part of NJAC, Surrogate Darling will work alongside county officials to advocate for legislation, regulations, and policies that improve county operations and enhance residents’ services. She will focus on probate court administration, guardianships, and estate matters and contribute to initiatives that increase county government efficiency and effectiveness.

Darling also congratulated Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson, who was sworn in as NJAC’s 84th President, along with all newly appointed NJAC officers and representatives.

NJAC is a nonpartisan organization that represents county governments across New Jersey. It strives to strengthen local governance and improve public services.

For more information about the Morris County Surrogate’s Office and its services, visit Morris County Surrogate Office.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
