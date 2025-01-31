Friday, January 31, 2025
Local News

Market Street Mission CEO Honored by Morris County

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners recently honored G. David “Dave” Scott, who retired on December 31, 2024, after 35 years as CEO and executive director of the Market Street Mission. The board recognized Scott’s exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to transforming the lives of those in need. Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen presented Scott with a framed resolution of honor highlighting his tenure at the Mission, a community institution that has provided aid to the homeless, hungry, and struggling with addiction since 1889.

“David has dedicated his life to helping others find hope and recovery. His leadership and service has profoundly impacted Morris County,” said Director Selen. “Under his guidance, the Market Street Mission expanded its reach and transformed countless lives, providing hope, support and a path forward for those who needed it most.”

“Here in Morris County, we are particularly grateful for your partnership with our Human Services Department in meeting critical community needs, especially during the unprecedented pandemic challenges,” Selen added.

Director Tayfun Selen presents a plaque to G. David “Dave” Scott.

As CEO, Scott spearheaded significant growth in the Mission’s Emergency Assistance and Life Change Recovery Program, which now serves residential and non-residential clients. He doubled the size of the Morristown facility. He expanded the Mission’s reach to the Jersey Shore and Sussex County, enhancing programs that have served tens of thousands annually with meals, shelter, and support.

The Mission now provides more than 140,000 meals and 44,000 nights of shelter annually. In recognition of its impact, Newsweek named Market Street Mission one of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers for the past two years. In 2024, it celebrated the graduation of its 100th Life Change addiction recovery class.

Scott began his career as a chaplain’s assistant in the U.S. Army. Before joining the Market Street Mission, he was superintendent of the Goodwill Home and Rescue Mission in Newark, N.J., and directed the residential treatment program at the Yonkers Gospel Mission.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in behavioral science and a Master of Arts in Counseling from California State University. He is a certified clinical supervisor, a licensed certified alcohol and drug counselor, and a licensed professional counselor.

Scott’s contributions have been recognized nationally, including the dedication of the Mission’s Asbury Park building in his honor and the declaration of December 5, 2024 as “David Scott Day” in Morristown.

Frank L. Cahill is Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019.
