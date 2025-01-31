Nursing Graduates at CCM Earn a 100% Pass Rate on NCLEX®-RN Exam

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) proudly announces that 100 percent of its recent nursing program graduates passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX®-RN) on their first attempt. This provides a pipeline of talent for high-demand fields facing critical shortages.

CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacono said, “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the incredible nursing faculty, our dedicated students, and the continuous, robust support we receive from our Board of Trustees, County Commissioners, and our partners throughout the medical community.”

The exam, administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), measures nursing competency and is required for employment in the United States. CCM graduates consistently surpass the national NCLEX®-RN pass rate of 90 percent, with the May 2024 and December 2023 classes achieving a 100 percent pass rate. This outstanding performance ranks CCM #1 in New Jersey, #1 for associate degree programs, and #1 in the U.S., compared with other nursing programs, according to the NCSBN.*

“With faculty support, our students achieved outstanding success on the NCLEX, reflective of their hard work and the quality of education they receive at CCM,” said Maria Isaza, Ph.D., dean of the School of Health Professions & Natural Sciences. “We are immensely proud of this achievement!”

CCM’s highly respected nursing program offers a comprehensive curriculum that prepares students to enter the profession. Expert faculty with advanced degrees and clinical experience teach in state-of-the-art facilities, including the Paragano Family Foundation Healthcare Simulation Center, which uses cutting-edge technology to provide realistic, hands-on training. The forthcoming 70,000-square-foot Center for Health Professions will further expand the innovative resources on campus and help support the healthcare industry in Morris County and the surrounding region.

“Congratulations to our dedicated faculty for their unwavering commitment to guiding our nursing students toward success,” said Eleni Pellazgu, Ph.D., DNP, APN, FNP-C, NEA-BC, CNE, Director of Nursing at CCM. “Their hard work and passion for teaching have played a crucial role in inspiring and preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

College Factual recognizes CCM’s nursing program as the Best Nursing Associate Degree School in the Nation and the Best Value Registered Nursing School in New Jersey for individuals earning between $75,000 and $110,000.



For more information, click here, email the nursing department at nursingdepartment@ccm.edu, or call (973) 328-5353.