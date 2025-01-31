Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey Team Celebrates Historic Undefeated Season and Highland Division Championship Victory

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey Team made history with an undefeated season, culminating in their Highland Division Championship victory. The team faced Mount Olive in the Highland Division Finals on Sunday, December 1, at Sports Care Arena in Randolph. Under the direction of Coach Chris Gonnella, Robert Peluso, and Steve Elias, Parsippany secured a dominant 8-4 win, earning the prestigious title of Highland Division Champions.

Steve Elias, Coach Chris Gonnella, Robert Peluso, and PAL Executive Director Nicholas Bronzino

With unwavering support from coaches, parents, and the Parsippany PAL, the team achieved a perfect season, winning 10 regular season games against Roxbury, Mountain Lakes, Summit, Randolph, Mount Olive, Hanover Park, Rockaway, and additional victories against Summit, Roxbury, and Mount Olive. Their road to the championship included a Highland Division Semifinal win against Rockaway on November 24, with a final score of 3-1.

The team and its coaches believe this is the first time in Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey history that a team has gone undefeated throughout the season.

An awards ceremony was held at Parsippany PAL to recognize their incredible achievement. Valley Bank proudly sponsored trophies for all players, and Anthony Franco generously provided food, making it a truly special celebration. Parsippany PAL Executive Director Nicholas Bronzino and the PAL team hosted the event, honoring the players for their hard work and dedication.

2024-2025 Highland Division Championship Team Roster

🏒 Michael Gonnella – Team Goalie

🏒 Robert Peluso

🏒 Nicholas Fraga

🏒 Matthew Radulic

🏒 Matteo Lombardi

🏒 James DiLullo

🏒 Graham Scheffen

🏒 Ethan Cuomo

🏒 Dominick Corforte

🏒 Danny Yang

🏒 Colton Genovese

🏒 Brayden McCree

🏒 Benjamin Tomsey

🏒 Ashwin Chandrasekeran

🏒 Anthony Gallo

🏒 Alex Thurkauf

🏒 Ryan Ogden

🏒 Brendan Narvaez

🏒 Alec Paquette

Congratulations to the Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey Team on an extraordinary season, an undefeated record, and their Highland Division Championship victory! 🏆🎉👏

The Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey Team proudly displays their Highland Division Championship trophy, celebrating an incredible undefeated season and a hard-fought victory!

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, February 2024. Click here to view the magazine.