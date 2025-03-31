Parsippany Chamber Hosts April “Juice Up Your Morning” Networking Event

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Juice Up Your Morning Networking Event on Tuesday, April 22, at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber office, 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 322, Parsippany.

This highly interactive event is dedicated to helping local professionals build meaningful business connections in a face-to-face setting. Focused entirely on networking, the gathering provides a welcoming space for attendees to expand their professional contacts and business exposure.

Each month features a “host spotlight, ” allowing members to share a 10-minute segment about their business. In addition, every attendee will have a one-minute opportunity to introduce themselves and highlight their products or services.

Genesis is sponsoring the event, and registration is required to attend.

For more information or to register, contact the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce at (973) 402-6400 or visit www.parsippanychamber.org.