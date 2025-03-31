Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Parsippany Chamber Hosts April “Juice Up Your Morning” Networking Event

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce "Juice Up Your Morning"

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Juice Up Your Morning Networking Event on Tuesday, April 22, at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber office, 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 322, Parsippany.

This highly interactive event is dedicated to helping local professionals build meaningful business connections in a face-to-face setting. Focused entirely on networking, the gathering provides a welcoming space for attendees to expand their professional contacts and business exposure.

Each month features a “host spotlight, ” allowing members to share a 10-minute segment about their business. In addition, every attendee will have a one-minute opportunity to introduce themselves and highlight their products or services.

Genesis is sponsoring the event, and registration is required to attend.

For more information or to register, contact the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce at (973) 402-6400 or visit www.parsippanychamber.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
