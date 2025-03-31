Puerto Rican Day Parade Pageant Opens Casting Call for 2025 Miss Puerto Rico Statewide

MORRIS COUNTY — The Puerto Rican Day Parade Pageant has officially opened registration for its 2025 Miss Puerto Rico Statewide Pageant, inviting contestants from across New Jersey to participate in this vibrant celebration of culture, pride, and community.

The deadline to register is April 5, and the casting call is open for various age categories:

Tiny Miss Puerto Rico (Ages 4–7)

Little Miss Puerto Rico (Ages 8–12)

Miss Teen Puerto Rico (Ages 13–16)

Miss Puerto Rico (Ages 17–21)

Miss Embajadora (Ages 22 and up)

Winners will be able to represent their communities while embracing Puerto Rican heritage through pageantry, public appearances, and parade participation.

For more information or to register, contact Madeline at (973) 626-6647 or Pacheco at (732) 734-7610, or email nwkpageant.prpd@gmail.com.

Don’t miss your chance to shine and celebrate your Puerto Rican pride!