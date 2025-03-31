Tuesday, April 1, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPuerto Rican Day Parade Pageant Opens Casting Call for 2025 Miss Puerto...
Local News

Puerto Rican Day Parade Pageant Opens Casting Call for 2025 Miss Puerto Rico Statewide

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1354
A joyful moment between mother and daughter as families prepare to take part in the upcoming 2025 Miss Puerto Rico Statewide Pageant—celebrating culture, confidence, and community.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The Puerto Rican Day Parade Pageant has officially opened registration for its 2025 Miss Puerto Rico Statewide Pageant, inviting contestants from across New Jersey to participate in this vibrant celebration of culture, pride, and community.

The deadline to register is April 5, and the casting call is open for various age categories:

  • Tiny Miss Puerto Rico (Ages 4–7)
  • Little Miss Puerto Rico (Ages 8–12)
  • Miss Teen Puerto Rico (Ages 13–16)
  • Miss Puerto Rico (Ages 17–21)
  • Miss Embajadora (Ages 22 and up)

Winners will be able to represent their communities while embracing Puerto Rican heritage through pageantry, public appearances, and parade participation.

For more information or to register, contact Madeline at (973) 626-6647 or Pacheco at (732) 734-7610, or email nwkpageant.prpd@gmail.com.

Don’t miss your chance to shine and celebrate your Puerto Rican pride!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
All Saints Academy to Host Transfer Information Session on April 9
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »