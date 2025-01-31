Parsippany Students Sweep Italian Contest and Embrace Exciting Opportunities

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany students shine in Italian studies, dominating all three winning spots in the “2024 Fall Contest: L’Italia e Lo Sport—Italians and Sports.” This year’s competition drew double the number of entries, but it was our talented students from both sides of town who earned the top honors:

1st Place: Robert Peluso , “Italian Culture in Ice Hockey”

Central Middle School | Prize: $75

Brooklawn Middle School | Prize: $50

Brooklawn Middle School | Prize: $25

This remarkable achievement highlights the students’ dedication and the guidance of their Italian teachers, who continue to inspire a love for the Italian language and culture.

The momentum doesn’t stop there! Parsippany students are preparing for the ITANJ Italian Language and Culture Competition at Rutgers University on March 20, where Central and Brooklawn Middle Schools will proudly participate.

Students will also enjoy exciting cultural experiences this year, tailored by grade level:

6th Grade: A visit to Casa Belvedere in Staten Island, a cultural foundation celebrating Italian heritage.

Attendance at an showcasing Italian music and culture. 8th Grade: A trip to Eataly to explore authentic Italian cuisine and Italian-inspired products.

Aamani Modi from Brooklawn Middle School earned 3rd Place for their incredible piece, “Olimpiadi di Parigi.

These experiences are possible thanks to a grant from the Italian American Committee on Education (IACE), which supports Italian language programs and cultural initiatives in schools.

Studying Italian extends beyond the classroom. It allows students to engage with a rich cultural heritage, compete in statewide events, and participate in unforgettable learning experiences. Families are encouraged to consider Italian as a world language option, as it fosters academic, cultural, and personal growth.

Congratulations to all the students on their achievements, and appreciation to the Italian teachers Alessia Ricciulli, Marisa Gillespie, and Margherita Coscia for making these opportunities possible!