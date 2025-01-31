Sunday, February 2, 2025
Parsippany Students Sweep Italian Contest and Embrace Exciting Opportunities

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Robert Peluso, who earned 1st place in the 2024 Fall Contest: L’Italia e Lo Sport—Italians and Sports with his winning entry, Italian Culture in Ice Hockey!

PARSIPPANYParsippany students shine in Italian studies, dominating all three winning spots in the “2024 Fall Contest: L’Italia e Lo SportItalians and Sports.” This year’s competition drew double the number of entries, but it was our talented students from both sides of town who earned the top honors:

  • 1st Place: Robert Peluso, “Italian Culture in Ice Hockey”
    Central Middle School | Prize: $75
  • 2nd Place: Holly Goldberg, “Alice Damato, Italian Gymnast”
    Brooklawn Middle School | Prize: $50
  • 3rd Place: Aamani Modi, “Olimpiadi di Parigi”
    Brooklawn Middle School | Prize: $25

This remarkable achievement highlights the students’ dedication and the guidance of their Italian teachers, who continue to inspire a love for the Italian language and culture.

Holly Goldberg from Brooklawn Middle School earned 2nd Place for her outstanding piece, “Alice Damato, Italian Gymnast.”

The momentum doesn’t stop there! Parsippany students are preparing for the ITANJ Italian Language and Culture Competition at Rutgers University on March 20, where Central and Brooklawn Middle Schools will proudly participate.

Students will also enjoy exciting cultural experiences this year, tailored by grade level:

  • 6th Grade: A visit to Casa Belvedere in Staten Island, a cultural foundation celebrating Italian heritage.
  • 7th Grade: Attendance at an Edumusical showcasing Italian music and culture.
  • 8th Grade: A trip to Eataly to explore authentic Italian cuisine and Italian-inspired products.
Aamani Modi from Brooklawn Middle School earned 3rd Place for their incredible piece, “Olimpiadi di Parigi.

These experiences are possible thanks to a grant from the Italian American Committee on Education (IACE), which supports Italian language programs and cultural initiatives in schools.

Studying Italian extends beyond the classroom. It allows students to engage with a rich cultural heritage, compete in statewide events, and participate in unforgettable learning experiences. Families are encouraged to consider Italian as a world language option, as it fosters academic, cultural, and personal growth.

Congratulations to all the students on their achievements, and appreciation to the Italian teachers Alessia Ricciulli, Marisa Gillespie, and Margherita Coscia for making these opportunities possible!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
