Letter to the Editor: Council President Paul Carifi, Jr. Put Personal Agenda Over Public Safety

Dear Editor:

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr. demonstrated a clear disregard for public safety at the Township Council meeting held on March 18. The moment it became apparent that the room was over capacity, the meeting should have been immediately suspended or canceled. Any responsible leader could see the room was packed beyond safe limits—people standing shoulder to shoulder like sardines.

Instead, Paul Carifi, Jr. allowed the meeting to continue for nearly 45 minutes, blatantly ignoring the obvious safety hazard. His inaction and delay were unacceptable and reckless.

According to the New Jersey Uniform Fire Code (N.J.A.C. 5:70-2.12), exceeding occupancy limits is a serious violation. In places of public assembly, the first offense can result in a fine of up to $2,500, and up to $5,000 for subsequent offenses. Additionally, under N.J.A.C. 5:23-2.31, knowingly allowing occupancy beyond permitted limits—especially when it endangers life or safety—can carry penalties up to $2,000 per violation, with each day counting as a separate offense.

Fire Prevention Official Bob Schmitt should not have had to repeatedly instruct Paul Carifi, Jr., to stop the meeting and clear the room. The proper course of action would have been to issue a summons for Paul Carifi, Jr.’s failure to uphold his fiduciary duty to the public. Shame on Council Vice President Frank Neglia and Councilman Matt McGraft for voting to continue the meeting despite the obvious overcapacity.

Paul Carifi, Jr. may claim to care about public safety, but his actions speak louder than words. When push comes to shove, his priority is protecting himself and his allies—not the people of Parsippany.

Public safety must never be subordinate to politics or personal agendas. It’s time for Paul Carifi, Jr., to step aside and make way for a true public servant—one who values responsibility, transparency, and the well-being of every resident over political favors and backroom deals.

Maria Rodriguez

Parsippany Resident