Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Parsippany to Host Free Senior Presentation on Property Tax Benefits

Frank L. Cahill
File photo

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will host a free informational session titled “Maximizing Your Tax Benefits: Navigating the PAS-1 Application” on Thursday, April 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road.

The session is designed to assist residents aged 65 and older, as well as those receiving Social Security Disability benefits, in understanding and applying for the new PAS-1 property tax benefit. Attendees will be guided through the application process and have an opportunity to ask questions.

In addition to the PAS-1 benefit, the presentation will cover other programs providing tax relief for seniors:

  • Senior Freeze – This is for eligible homeowners or mobile home residents.
  • ANCHOR Program – Offers property tax relief to qualifying homeowners and renters.
  • StayNJ Program – Provides up to $6,500 in property tax payment assistance for eligible seniors.

This session is free and open to all senior residents. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling (973) 263-7352.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
