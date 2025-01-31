Parsippany Environmental Advisory Committee: Protecting Nature, Promoting Sustainability

PARSIPPANY — Many residents may not be aware of the Parsippany Environmental Advisory Committee (PEAC), established in 1995 to advise the governing body and represent residents on local environmental issues. The committee’s goal is to ensure the preservation and protection of our vital natural resources and engage in sustainability initiatives that help enhance open space, reduce flooding, improve recycling, and reduce litter, among other essential projects.

The dedicated nine-member volunteer committee has worked on numerous projects and programs that have positively impacted the environment and quality of life in Parsippany. In recent years, PEAC played a crucial role in working with the township to pass the first plastic bag ban in Morris County, which laid the groundwork for New Jersey’s statewide ban. The committee has also organized several well-attended green fairs, where residents gained valuable insight into local environmental projects and sustainable living practices.

PEAC also co-hosted a library screening of the documentary “American River,” which provided an in-depth look at the Passaic River, a vital waterway that flows through Parsippany. Recently, PEAC developed a draft tree ordinance to improve tree preservation efforts, recognizing trees’ critical role in maintaining ecological balance and air quality. Additionally, PEAC planted Parsippany’s first native plant pollinator garden on the main library grounds, creating a habitat that supports bees, butterflies, and other pollinators essential to the environment. When the garden blooms again in the spring, residents are encouraged to stop by and admire its beauty.

Looking ahead, PEAC is planning exciting events and initiatives for the coming year and invites residents to participate in upcoming educational programs, green fairs, and sustainability projects. Staying informed and involved is key to creating a healthier environment, and residents can follow PEAC’s efforts through online media outlets and social media.

With a rapidly changing climate, public awareness, participation, and commitment are more important than ever. Supporting local environmental initiatives can make a significant difference in building a sustainable future. PEAC meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Library on Halsey Street. If you want to learn more or get involved, please join us!

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, February 2024. Click here to view the magazine.