Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi Announces Ballot Drawing for June 2025 Primary Election

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq., has officially announced that the drawing for ballot positions for the upcoming June 10, Primary Election will occur on Thursday, April 3, at 3:00 p.m.

The public event will be held at the Morris County Administration and Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown, NJ 07963.

Each year, the ballot drawing ensures a fair and transparent process for determining the placement of candidates’ names on the ballot. The random selection is conducted under the supervision of the County Clerk’s Office in accordance with New Jersey election laws.

“The ballot drawing is an important step in the election process that ensures fairness and integrity in our democratic system,” said Clerk Grossi. “We encourage candidates, campaign representatives, and members of the public to attend and witness this process firsthand.”

All are welcome to attend.

For additional information, contact the Morris County Clerk’s Office at (973) 285-6120 or visit www.morriscountyclerk.org.