Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi Announces Ballot Drawing for June 2025 Primary Election

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq., has officially announced that the drawing for ballot positions for the upcoming June 10, Primary Election will occur on Thursday, April 3, at 3:00 p.m.

The public event will be held at the Morris County Administration and Records Building10 Court Street, Morristown, NJ 07963.

Each year, the ballot drawing ensures a fair and transparent process for determining the placement of candidates’ names on the ballot. The random selection is conducted under the supervision of the County Clerk’s Office in accordance with New Jersey election laws.

“The ballot drawing is an important step in the election process that ensures fairness and integrity in our democratic system,” said Clerk Grossi. “We encourage candidates, campaign representatives, and members of the public to attend and witness this process firsthand.”

All are welcome to attend.

For additional information, contact the Morris County Clerk’s Office at (973) 285-6120 or visit www.morriscountyclerk.org.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
