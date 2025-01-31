Parsippany High Redbots Demonstrate Their Latest Robotic Creation

PARSIPPANY — Fifteen Parsippany High Robotic Club members, the Redbots, attended the Woman’s Club of Parsippany January General Meeting, accompanied by their dedicated teacher advisors, Kimberly Graceffo and Kathleen Effner. The students engaged in a captivating presentation, showcasing their remarkable journey in creating and constructing their latest robotic machine. Their enthusiasm and ingenuity left the audience in awe.

Sanjay Kakirde and Aneesh Kakirde founded the Redbots in 2016. Their dedication has led them to consistently participate in the States competition, and one remarkable year resulted in an impressive advancement to the Super Regionals.

The challenge presented to these students is extraordinary—they are tasked with independently designing, building, programming, and operating the robot.

Beyond their technical prowess, the Redbots are committed to community engagement and education. They actively raise funds for the robot through grants and donations while organizing and participating in outreach programs to schools and the community. Additionally, they maintain an engineering notebook, documenting their progress and insights. Furthermore, they undergo rigorous preparation and practice to present their findings to FIRST representatives, honing their presentation skills and ensuring their success.

Parsippany High Redbots captivated the Woman’s Club of Parsippany with a dynamic robotics demonstration, showcasing their engineering skills, creativity, and dedication to STEM education and community outreach.

Beyond their achievements, the Redbots play a vital role in fostering robotics education within the STEM Robotics Club. By sharing their knowledge and expertise, they empower the next generation of students to embrace the exciting world of robotics and pursue their passions.

The team relies on a grant from the Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA), student dues, and donations from outside sources to pay for their robot, which costs approximately $5000. For more information, contact the Redbots at parsippanyredbots@gmail.com.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a proud member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the nation and state.

These organizations offer women a wide range of opportunities to engage in education, leadership development, and community service.

Their General Meetings are held every fourth Monday from September through April at 6:30 p.m. If you’re curious about the upcoming activities and would like to attend, please don’t hesitate to contact Ginny at (973) 887-0336.

Alternatively, you can visit our website at https://parsippanywomansclub.org, email us at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Parsippany High Redbots members, alongside dedicated parent supporters, proudly showcase their robotics achievements at the Woman’s Club of Parsippany, highlighting their teamwork, innovation, and commitment to STEM education.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, February 2024. Click here to view the magazine.