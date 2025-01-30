Friday, January 31, 2025
Mayor Barberio Joins Parsippany’s Muslim Community to Celebrate Muslim Heritage

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia joined members of Parsippany’s Muslim community

PARSIPPANYMayor James Barberio joined Parsippany’s Muslim community members on Saturday, January 25, to celebrate Muslim Heritage at the Parsippany Library. The event allowed visitors to explore the rich traditions of Islam across various cultures while sampling traditional foods.

Mayor Barberio addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of cultural understanding and community unity. “It’s always great to come together to learn about the traditions enjoyed by our neighbors,” he said.

Attendees engaged in educational displays and cultural exhibits showcasing the diversity of Islamic traditions worldwide. The celebration aimed to foster greater understanding and appreciation of the Muslim community’s contributions to Parsippany’s vibrant cultural landscape.

The event highlighted the township’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural appreciation, reinforcing the importance of unity within the community.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
