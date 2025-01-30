Northvail Elementary PTA Hosts Tricky Tray Fundraiser at Hanover Manor

PARSIPPANY – The Northvail Elementary School PTA is set to host an exciting Tricky Tray fundraiser on Wednesday, February 19, at 6:00 p.m. at Hanover Manor, 16 Eagle Rock Ave., East Hanover.

Attendees can look forward to fun games of chance and basket raffles, with various prizes, including Swiss Gear luggage and other grand prizes.

Event Details:

Admission: $65 per person Includes one sheet of Tier 1 tickets and a four-course dinner Cash bar available

$65 per person Raffle Ticket Add-On Bundle: Available until February 10 for $30 Includes three sheets of Tier 1 tickets , one sheet of Tier 2 tickets , and three grand prize tickets

Available until for 50/50 Raffle: Additional tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

Important Note: This event is for adults only (18+).

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or contact NorthvailPTA@gmail.com.

This highly anticipated fundraiser is a fantastic opportunity to support Northvail Elementary while enjoying a fun-filled evening of raffles and community engagement.