Friday, January 31, 2025
Northvail Elementary PTA Hosts Tricky Tray Fundraiser at Hanover Manor

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY – The Northvail Elementary School PTA is set to host an exciting Tricky Tray fundraiser on Wednesday, February 19, at 6:00 p.m. at Hanover Manor, 16 Eagle Rock Ave., East Hanover.

Attendees can look forward to fun games of chance and basket raffles, with various prizes, including Swiss Gear luggage and other grand prizes.

Event Details:

  • Admission: $65 per person
    • Includes one sheet of Tier 1 tickets and a four-course dinner
    • Cash bar available
  • Raffle Ticket Add-On Bundle: Available until February 10 for $30
    • Includes three sheets of Tier 1 tickets, one sheet of Tier 2 tickets, and three grand prize tickets
  • 50/50 Raffle: Additional tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

Important Note: This event is for adults only (18+).

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or contact NorthvailPTA@gmail.com.

This highly anticipated fundraiser is a fantastic opportunity to support Northvail Elementary while enjoying a fun-filled evening of raffles and community engagement.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
