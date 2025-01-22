Parsippany Police Respond to Driver Slumped at Wheel on Route 10

PARSIPPANY – On December 6, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, alongside Par-Troy EMS, responded to a concerning incident on Route 10 West near Yacenda Drive. Reports indicated a driver was slumped over the wheel of an older model vehicle at the traffic light in the jug handle.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers and EMS located a stationary 2004 silver Buick. The vehicle’s engine was on, and the driver, later identified as Joshua Ramos, 35, Dover, appeared unconscious behind the wheel.

According to the responding officer, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Nicholas Santangelo, multiple attempts were made to awaken Ramos by banging on the driver’s side window. After a prolonged effort, Ramos finally regained consciousness, though he appeared extremely confused and disoriented.

Despite commands from Officer Santangelo, Ramos initially refused to open the door. Instead, he was seen attempting to manipulate the vehicle’s gear shifter. Eventually, Ramos opened the door and attempted to exit the car. However, he stumbled and struggled to maintain his balance as he exited.

EMS personnel conducted a medical evaluation, asking Ramos several questions. His responses were reportedly incoherent, slurred, and softly spoken, providing little clarity on his condition. Witnesses noted he drifted in and out of lucidity during the interaction.

Ramos was transported to Saint Clare’s Hospital, Denville.

Officer Santangelo responded to Saint Claire’s. At the hospital, Ramos was evaluated by Saint Claire’s staff and remained in and out of a sleeping state. Ramos was advised he was being placed under arrest for driving under the influence, and he was handcuffed to the hospital bed. Ptl. Harvey responded to the hospital with Blood and Urine sample consent forms and a McNeely warrant form. Ramos did not voluntarily consent to have samples of his blood or urine taken, so Officer Santangelo started the McNeely Blood warrant application process. I contacted Morris County Assistant Prosecutor Tina DiFranco and advised her of the situation. AP DiFranco contacted Judge Frese.

Officer Santangelo was put on a three-way recorded call with Judge Frese and AP DiFranco.

Judge Frese granted the McNeely warrant for blood and urine. Registered Nurse Stephanie Odelugn drew blood from Ramos. Ramos refused to provide a urine sample as he stated he was unable to urinate and could not drink any water due to religious reasons.

Officer Santangelo then transported the blood sample back to headquarters and placed it into evidence in accordance with our policies and procedures. Ptl. Ohlsen and Ptl. Cavaluzzo transported Ramos from the hospital to headquarters.

Following the incident, Ramos was issued summonses for

•Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) – 39:4-50

•Failure to Maintain Lane.

•Reckless Driving – 39:4-96

•Failure to Observe Traffic Control Device – 39:4-81

The vehicle was towed by Eagle Towing and impounded.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.