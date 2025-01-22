Thursday, January 23, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police Respond to Driver Slumped at Wheel on Route 10
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Police Respond to Driver Slumped at Wheel on Route 10

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
951
Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY – On December 6, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, alongside Par-Troy EMS, responded to a concerning incident on Route 10 West near Yacenda Drive. Reports indicated a driver was slumped over the wheel of an older model vehicle at the traffic light in the jug handle.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers and EMS located a stationary 2004 silver Buick. The vehicle’s engine was on, and the driver, later identified as Joshua Ramos, 35, Dover, appeared unconscious behind the wheel.

According to the responding officer, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Nicholas Santangelo, multiple attempts were made to awaken Ramos by banging on the driver’s side window. After a prolonged effort, Ramos finally regained consciousness, though he appeared extremely confused and disoriented.

Despite commands from Officer Santangelo, Ramos initially refused to open the door. Instead, he was seen attempting to manipulate the vehicle’s gear shifter. Eventually, Ramos opened the door and attempted to exit the car. However, he stumbled and struggled to maintain his balance as he exited.

EMS personnel conducted a medical evaluation, asking Ramos several questions. His responses were reportedly incoherent, slurred, and softly spoken, providing little clarity on his condition. Witnesses noted he drifted in and out of lucidity during the interaction.

Ramos was transported to Saint Clare’s Hospital, Denville.

Officer Santangelo responded to Saint Claire’s. At the hospital, Ramos was evaluated by Saint Claire’s staff and remained in and out of a sleeping state. Ramos was advised he was being placed under arrest for driving under the influence, and he was handcuffed to the hospital bed. Ptl. Harvey responded to the hospital with Blood and Urine sample consent forms and a McNeely warrant form. Ramos did not voluntarily consent to have samples of his blood or urine taken, so Officer Santangelo started the McNeely Blood warrant application process. I contacted Morris County Assistant Prosecutor Tina DiFranco and advised her of the situation. AP DiFranco contacted Judge Frese.

Officer Santangelo was put on a three-way recorded call with Judge Frese and AP DiFranco.

Judge Frese granted the McNeely warrant for blood and urine. Registered Nurse Stephanie Odelugn drew blood from Ramos. Ramos refused to provide a urine sample as he stated he was unable to urinate and could not drink any water due to religious reasons.

Officer Santangelo then transported the blood sample back to headquarters and placed it into evidence in accordance with our policies and procedures. Ptl. Ohlsen and Ptl. Cavaluzzo transported Ramos from the hospital to headquarters.

Following the incident, Ramos was issued summonses for
Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) – 39:4-50
Failure to Maintain Lane.
Reckless Driving – 39:4-96
Failure to Observe Traffic Control Device – 39:4-81

The vehicle was towed by Eagle Towing and impounded.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Janey Smith named to President’s List at Elon University
Next article
Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey Team Brings Joy to Goryeb Children’s Hospital
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »