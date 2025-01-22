Janey Smith named to President’s List at Elon University

PARSIPPANY — Janey Daniela Smith has been named to the President’s List for the 2024 Fall Semester at Elon University. The President’s List comprises students with no grade below an A minus in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Elon is a nationally recognized leader in engaged, experiential learning

Janey is a 2024 graduate of the Morris County School of Technology Education & Learning Academy and is currently double-majoring in Education and Spanish at Elon University with a minor in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages). She served at MCST as a student leader and still serves on the Student Advisory Council for Challenge Success, a non-profit organization affiliated with Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education. She works to decrease anxiety, depression, and lack of engagement among students and develop alternative models of success to align with research on healthy child and adolescent development. She created and runs podcasts to discuss these ideas and help students find ways to work with trusted adults in their schools who will support their paths to success. She has compiled and analyzed research data locally, presented at the organization’s regional conferences, and mentored new student leaders across the US.

Janey earned a teaching fellowship at Elon and, in her spare time, volunteered by tutoring elementary students in a Title I North Carolina school.

