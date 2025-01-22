Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey Team Brings Joy to Goryeb Children’s Hospital

PARSIPPANY – On Monday, January 20, the Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey team made a heartwarming visit to Goryeb Children’s Hospital, bringing smiles and joy to pediatric oncology and hematology patients. The team delivered an incredible collection of toys, gift cards, and donations, showcasing the power of community and teamwork.

The hospital estimates the effort raised approximately $10,000 in donations, including about 600 toys and 100 gift cards. The initiative was made possible through a collaborative partnership with the Morris Catholic team and the overwhelming support of the local community.

“We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to this toy drive,” said a Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey team representative. “The generosity of our community made this event a huge success and brought happiness to children and families facing challenging times.”

The Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey team’s visit reflects the spirit of giving that defines the area. Their commitment to making a difference goes far beyond the rink, leaving a lasting impact on the children and their families at Goryeb Children’s Hospital.

Thank you to all who supported this remarkable effort!