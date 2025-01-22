Thursday, January 23, 2025
Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey Team Brings Joy to Goryeb Children’s Hospital

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Hockey Team's Generosity Shines at Goryeb Hospital Visit

PARSIPPANY – On Monday, January 20, the Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey team made a heartwarming visit to Goryeb Children’s Hospital, bringing smiles and joy to pediatric oncology and hematology patients. The team delivered an incredible collection of toys, gift cards, and donations, showcasing the power of community and teamwork.

The hospital estimates the effort raised approximately $10,000 in donations, including about 600 toys and 100 gift cards. The initiative was made possible through a collaborative partnership with the Morris Catholic team and the overwhelming support of the local community.

“We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to this toy drive,” said a Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey team representative. “The generosity of our community made this event a huge success and brought happiness to children and families facing challenging times.”

The Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey team’s visit reflects the spirit of giving that defines the area. Their commitment to making a difference goes far beyond the rink, leaving a lasting impact on the children and their families at Goryeb Children’s Hospital.

Thank you to all who supported this remarkable effort!

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
