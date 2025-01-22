Letter to the Editor: Unanswered Questions and Missed Opportunities: A Pattern in Mayor Barberio’s Leadership

Dear Editor:

I recently attempted to find out who paid for the digital billboard sign on Route 46 West that welcomed everyone to Parsippany, and this sign bore the name of James Barberio as mayor. I was instructed to place an OPRA request for information regarding the sign. Imagine my surprise when the response was NO ONE in city hall knew anything about the sign or who had paid for or authorized it to be displayed. This struck me as odd since advertising firms do not give billboard space away for free. I presume we are to believe this was a gift from unknown persons who just happened to mention the mayor’s name?

I also inquired about the status of selecting a new location for the Lake Hiawatha Library. Mayor Barberio had previously said the city had various lands, and one would be chosen for the new structure. As usual, the Mayor did not answer my question regarding the new location, and as always, follow-up questions are not permitted at council meetings. Why do residents rarely, if ever, receive an answer to questions posed to the council or mayor?

Lastly, I stated that a donut factory had recently signed a 15-year lease on a 125,000 sq ft property in Rockaway. They noted the most important reason they chose Rockaway was the access to nearby highways. Parsippany has better and more highway access than any town in Morris County, and yet we were not the chosen location. Could it be that the current administration did not help to secure this plum tenant because of inaction on their part. Once again, asking questions about this at council meetings will no doubt be met with silence, which is now the hallmark of Mayor Barberio’s administration when non-rehearsed questions are posed.

Such inaction and lack of effective leadership cannot be permitted to continue to suck the life out of Parsippany. Mayor Barberio, time and again, has shown to be an ineffective and indifferent Mayor who would rather talk about his prowess while playing at softball games than deal with issues that residents care about.

It is well past time to inject new blood and ideas into the running of Parsippany by voting to remove Mayor Barberio. To coin a sports phrase, he can no longer keep up with the fastball.

Richard Suarez