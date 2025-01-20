Morris County Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MORRIS COUNTY — Hundreds gathered this morning at the Hyatt Regency in Morristown despite more than five inches of snow to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 96th birthday, celebrated January 15.

The 55th Commemoration of the Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., hosted by the Martin Luther King Observance Committee in collaboration with the Morris Area Clergy Council and the African American Clergy Association, has been a cornerstone of the Morris County community for 39 years. This year’s theme was “Strength of the Dream: Moving Forward with Hope.”

Among the attendees was Dr. Felicia Brown Jamison, founder and chair emeritus of the MLK Observance Committee, who braved inclement weather and health challenges to participate in the celebration.

Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen presented the committee with a framed resolution alongside Commissioner John Krickus, commemorating the 55th anniversary of Dr. King’s birthday as a national holiday. Selen highlighted the County College of Morris (CCM) College Promise programs, which provide tuition assistance for students from underserved communities.

The county commissioners present a framed resolution to the MLK Observance Committee. Standing from left to right is Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen, Henry Lee, Secretary of the MLK Observance Committee and Commissioner John Krickus.

“Programs like CCM’s College Promise are transforming lives by offering free tuition credits and resources to motivated students in underserved communities like Morristown and Dover,” said Director Selen. “These initiatives give young people a head start on college and access to brighter futures.”

The College Promise programs launched in 2020 with the Dover school district and expanded to Morristown in 2023.

In June 2024, Commissioner Krickus introduced the Morris Ambassador Program, a volunteer committee appointed by the county commissioners that works with CCM and the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) to promote College Promise and other education opportunities. Among them are MCVSD’s Share Time Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs that offer high school juniors and seniors specialized training and industry-recognized credentials to prepare for employment or post-secondary education.

“Morris Ambassadors will help spread the word about this program and the amazing opportunities at CCM and MCVSD. We can turn Dr. King’s legacy into action by ensuring our young people have the tools they need to succeed in life,” Commissioner Krickus said.

The celebration also featured reflections from former MLK Observance Committee scholarship recipients, who shared how Dr. King’s inspiration influenced their educational paths. Local high school students delivered speeches inspired by his writings.

Rev. Dr. David A. Hollowell, Chair of the MLK Observance Committee, delivered the welcome remarks and an invocation by John Thompson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The program included performances by vocalist Kamuela Nikki Tillman and pianist Devone Allison, a keynote address by Rev. Dr. Sidney Williams Jr., pastor of Bethel Church, and a closing prayer by Rev. Msgr. John E. Hart, pastor of Assumption Church.

Atlantic Health System, Valley Bank, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were key sponsors of this year’s event.

Notable attendees included County Administrator Deena Leary, Sheriff James Gannon, Prosecutor Robert Carroll, CCM President Anthony Iacono and State Sen. Anthony Bucco, who presented a joint New Jersey Senate and Assembly citation on behalf of the 25th Legislative District.