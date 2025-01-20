Nick Ferro: Parsippany Native Shines at IMTA Los Angeles 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Nick Ferro is quickly rising in the entertainment world following his standout performance at the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) Los Angeles 2025 event. From January 4 to January 11, Nick competed against hundreds of talented individuals from around the globe, impressing casting directors, agents, and managers while earning several awards.

Nick participated in nine categories: On-Camera Host, Voiceover, TV Real People, Improvisation, and Monologue. He excelled, earning three individual awards. He placed first in On-Camera Host and TV Real People and landed in the Top 10 for Voiceover. Competing in Division T6, Nick faced tough competition but stood out with his charisma, versatility, and hard work.

The IMTA is known for attracting industry professionals worldwide, and the 2025 event was no exception. The competition allowed Nick to perform in front of hundreds of agents, casting directors, and managers, opening doors for his future. He received nine callbacks from major agencies, schools, and managers. NTA Management and Exclusive Artists Agency are both based in Los Angeles. Nick is now discussing representation with these agencies, marking an exciting step forward in his career.

Nick Ferro’s Award-Winning Performances at IMTA Captivate Casting Directors

“IMTA was truly a life-changing experience,” Nick shared. “To be recognized by leaders in the industry is surreal, and I’m incredibly grateful for the connections I made. Competing against so many talented people was inspiring and motivating—it pushed me to aim even higher.”

Nick’s journey to IMTA wasn’t without challenges, but he credits his success to his strong support system. He expressed gratitude to his parents, Denise and Sal Ferro, and his sister, Jessica Ferro, for believing in him and helping him pursue his dreams. He also gave a special thanks to his best friend, Matthew Morales, who accompanied him to Los Angeles, and his girlfriend, Rachel Lepore, for being his constant source of encouragement.

Nick prepared rigorously for the competition with the help of his coaches at Seattle Talent, who helped him refine his skills. To fund his trip, Nick hosted a successful community fundraiser at Applebee’s in Parsippany, where friends, family, and supporters came together to make his dream possible.

Now, Nick is focused on taking his career to the next level. He is meeting with agencies, growing his YouTube channel, and preparing for a recital in May, as he takes voice lessons to expand his skillset. These steps are part of his larger plan to establish himself as a versatile and successful entertainer.

For Nick Ferro, IMTA was more than just a competition—it was a launching pad for his career. With his talent, work ethic, and strong support system, he’s poised to make an impact in the entertainment industry, all while making Parsippany proud.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, February 2025. Click here to view the magazine.