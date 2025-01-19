Sunday, January 19, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyPennacchio Blasts Decision to Move Forward with State-Mandated Housing Law
Beyond ParsippanyLocal News

Pennacchio Blasts Decision to Move Forward with State-Mandated Housing Law

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3602
Senator Joe Pennachio

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) blasted the court’s decision to reject a motion to temporarily pause the implementation of New Jersey’s state-mandated housing law while hearing a case challenging the law’s constitutionality.

“I’m disappointed with the court’s decision to move forward with implementing unaffordable, unrealistic, and unfair state-mandated housing obligations. Asking for a temporary stay was a reasonable and tempered request until the larger case was decided,” said Sen. Pennacchio. “While we all agree that the Garden State needs legitimate housing options for young professionals and families looking to achieve the American dream, this is nothing more than Trenton Democrats robbing Peter to pay Paul—forcing certain municipalities to meet extreme mandates by destroying open space, diminishing residents’ quality of life, and driving up the cost of living all in the name of a politically motivated agenda. According to reports, Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy denied a motion to temporarily halt the implementation of the state-mandated housing law. Another hearing was scheduled for January 31 to consider dismissing the municipalities’ lawsuit altogether.

In March, Senator Pennacchio advocated for the use of Regional Contribution Agreements (RCAs) by introducing legislation, S-431, to help towns identify areas most suitable for building low-cost housing while ensuring every town has a stake in the game.

“By reinstating RCAs, we can ensure that low-cost housing is built in the places that need it most, in communities that are eager to handle the growth and provide the necessary infrastructure,” Sen. Pennacchio added. “The current mandates unfairly exclude the very towns and cities with the greatest need, creating a system that fails the municipalities and the people it’s meant to help.”

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for January 23
Next article
NewBridge Receives Life-Saving AEDs from Teen’s Nonprofit
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »