Pennacchio Blasts Decision to Move Forward with State-Mandated Housing Law

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) blasted the court’s decision to reject a motion to temporarily pause the implementation of New Jersey’s state-mandated housing law while hearing a case challenging the law’s constitutionality.



“I’m disappointed with the court’s decision to move forward with implementing unaffordable, unrealistic, and unfair state-mandated housing obligations. Asking for a temporary stay was a reasonable and tempered request until the larger case was decided,” said Sen. Pennacchio. “While we all agree that the Garden State needs legitimate housing options for young professionals and families looking to achieve the American dream, this is nothing more than Trenton Democrats robbing Peter to pay Paul—forcing certain municipalities to meet extreme mandates by destroying open space, diminishing residents’ quality of life, and driving up the cost of living all in the name of a politically motivated agenda. According to reports, Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy denied a motion to temporarily halt the implementation of the state-mandated housing law. Another hearing was scheduled for January 31 to consider dismissing the municipalities’ lawsuit altogether.



In March, Senator Pennacchio advocated for the use of Regional Contribution Agreements (RCAs) by introducing legislation, S-431, to help towns identify areas most suitable for building low-cost housing while ensuring every town has a stake in the game.



“By reinstating RCAs, we can ensure that low-cost housing is built in the places that need it most, in communities that are eager to handle the growth and provide the necessary infrastructure,” Sen. Pennacchio added. “The current mandates unfairly exclude the very towns and cities with the greatest need, creating a system that fails the municipalities and the people it’s meant to help.”

