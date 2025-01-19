Sunday, January 19, 2025
NewBridge Receives Life-Saving AEDs from Teen’s Nonprofit

By Frank L. Cahill
NewBridge CEO Michelle Borden, Heartfelt Harmonies founder Kiersten-Torcivia, and NewBridge Executive Director of Community Outreach and Support Carolyn Dean

MORRIS COUNTYKiersten Rock-Torcivia knows how quickly a heart emergency can turn into a life-or-death situation. Diagnosed at 15 with a rare genetic heart disorder, the Rockaway Township teen carried an automated external defibrillator (AED) everywhere she went for a year until surgeons implanted a defibrillator.

Now 19 and a nursing student at Boston College, Kiersten is giving back in a big way. Through her nonprofit, Heartfelt Harmonies, she has donated 26 AEDs to organizations, most recently providing three to NewBridge Services

“Reading about NewBridge’s mission and all that you do, I knew it would be a good fit,” she said. She delivered the devices on January 10 to NewBridge CEO Michelle Borden and Carolyn Dean, executive director of Community Outreach and Support, at NewBridge’s Parsippany service center. 

NewBridge Services balances people’s lives through counseling, housing, and education. With the new AEDs, NewBridge now has life-saving equipment at all its service locations and five group homes. Last year, NewBridge received a grant from Blue Foundry Bank to purchase 10 AEDs.

“These devices are essential for ensuring the safety of our clients and staff, particularly those with serious health challenges,” Borden said. “We’re incredibly grateful to Kiersten for her generosity and dedication to saving lives.”

The 2023 Morris Knolls High School graduate founded Heartfelt Harmonies shortly after her diagnosis of Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia/Cardiomyopathy (ARVD/C). The genetic condition forced her to give up competitive figure skating and her dreams of competing in the Olympics and pursuing a coaching career. However, it sparked a new purpose: helping others.

Heartfelt Harmonies initially provided hospitalized children in 30 states with earbuds and a soothing soundtrack on Spotify to block unsettling noises. “Hospitals are where you need to be for treatment, but they’re not the greatest healing environments,” Kiersten said. She has undergone three surgeries and has been rushed to an emergency room 15 times since first experiencing ARVD/C symptoms during a December 2019 skating practice.

As donations to Heartfelt Harmonies grew, Rock-Torcivia expanded her mission to donate AEDs to organizations like NewBridge that serve vulnerable populations. “Kiersten’s resilience and generosity shine through, showing how one person’s determination can have a far-reaching impact,” Borden said.

NewBridge gratefully accepts in-kind donations. Please contact Development Officer Jennifer Tanis at jtanis@newbridge.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
