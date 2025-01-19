Sunday, January 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for January 23
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for January 23

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1262
Frank A. Calabria Education Center

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education has announced that it will meet on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road.

The meeting will begin with a Closed Session at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a Regular Session at 6:30 p.m.

Meeting Agenda Highlights:

  • Budget Discussions
  • Personnel Matters
  • Award of Bids
  • Payment of Bills
  • Transfer of Funds
  • General Business Items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin, containing detailed information about the meeting’s agenda and discussions, can be accessed here.

The Board may take action on the listed topics and other matters that arise and are added to the agenda after this notice’s publication.

Residents are encouraged to attend and stay informed about important township school decisions.

For more information, please contact:
Mrs. Robin Tedesco
Interim School Business Administrator/Board Secretary

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Muslim Heritage Month at Parsippany Library
Next article
Pennacchio Blasts Decision to Move Forward with State-Mandated Housing Law
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »