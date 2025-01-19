Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for January 23

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education has announced that it will meet on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road.

The meeting will begin with a Closed Session at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a Regular Session at 6:30 p.m.

Meeting Agenda Highlights:

Budget Discussions

Personnel Matters

Award of Bids

Payment of Bills

Transfer of Funds

General Business Items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin, containing detailed information about the meeting’s agenda and discussions, can be accessed here.

The Board may take action on the listed topics and other matters that arise and are added to the agenda after this notice’s publication.

Residents are encouraged to attend and stay informed about important township school decisions.

For more information, please contact:

Mrs. Robin Tedesco

Interim School Business Administrator/Board Secretary