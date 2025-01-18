Sunday, January 19, 2025
Muslim Heritage Month at Parsippany Library

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hils Public Library is proud to sponsor the second annual Muslim Heritage Month Celebration, which will take place at the Main Library, 449 Halsey Road, on Saturday, January 25.

From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., community members are invited to sit in during storytime and participate in crafts. Henna, a children’s performance, and light refreshments will also be there. Celebrate at the Main Library for a culture, learning, and community day. Parsippany Library, Muslim Professional Group, and Deen Little Minds sponsor the Muslim Heritage Month Celebration. Please register for the event here.

“Muslim Heritage Month is an invaluable opportunity to foster dialogue, promote inclusivity… and allow individuals from all backgrounds to learn about the rich and diverse contributions Muslims have made across various fields, including science, art, literature, and philosophy,” Lamia E., Community Member

Lake Hiawatha Branch Library is working to diversify collection development to incorporate Arabic and Persian children’s books over the next few months. If community members are interested in attending Muslim-American Heritage Month Storytime, Lake Hiawatha Branch Library is hosting on Wednesday, January 29, at 6:00 p.m. Please register here.

The Parsippany Library Locations are: Main Library is located at 449 Halsey Road; Lake Hiawatha Branch is located at 68 Nokomis Avenue, Lake Hiawatha (973) 335-0952.

About Parsippany Library

The Parsippany Library serves a diverse population of over 56,000 New Jersey residents, with three library locations in Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor. A main source of community information and entertainment, Parsippany Library has evolved the book, periodical, and audio-visual collections through membership in the Main Library Alliance, which includes access to over 50 public libraries across Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties. Producing and hosting many classes and programs that support lifelong learning, individual health, and cultural and civic events, Parsippany Library continues to evolve past the limitations of a traditional library, remaining a cornerstone in the community. Visit parsippanylibrary.org for more information, hours of operation, and current programming.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

