Sunday, January 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsSpotlight on Services: Morris County Veterans Invited to Meet the Veterans Services...
Local News

Spotlight on Services: Morris County Veterans Invited to Meet the Veterans Services Office

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3182
File Photo

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY – Morris County proudly hosts a special event to support and inform its veteran community. The Spotlight on Services – Meet the Veterans Services Office event offers local veterans a chance to learn about the resources and benefits available while connecting with dedicated county staff.

Event Details:

  • Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Location: Morris County Veterans Services Office
    540 West Hanover Avenue, Morristown

What to Expect:
Attendees will have the opportunity to:

  • Meet the Veterans Services Office team and explore the various programs they offer.
  • Learn about Morris County’s grant programs designed specifically for veterans.
  • Gain insights from the Morris County Clerk’s Office about their services and support for veterans.
  • Participate in an interactive Q&A session to address any questions or concerns.

R.E.D. Shirt Friday
In recognition of the event on a Friday, veterans and attendees are encouraged to wear red as part of “R.E.D. Shirt Friday” – an initiative to honor and support troops and veterans. R.E.D. stands for “Remember Everyone Deployed,” as a reminder to keep deployed service members in our thoughts.

RSVP Information:
To reserve your spot, RSVP by:

  • Phone: (973) 285-6866
  • Email: MCVETS@co.morris.nj.us

Light refreshments will be served at the event. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the resources and support available to veterans in Morris County.

The Morris County Veterans Services Office looks forward to welcoming you on February 7.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Prepares for Incoming Winter Storm
Next article
Northvail Elementary School PTA Hosts Tricky Tray Fundraiser
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »