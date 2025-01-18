Spotlight on Services: Morris County Veterans Invited to Meet the Veterans Services Office

MORRIS COUNTY – Morris County proudly hosts a special event to support and inform its veteran community. The Spotlight on Services – Meet the Veterans Services Office event offers local veterans a chance to learn about the resources and benefits available while connecting with dedicated county staff.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Location: Morris County Veterans Services Office

540 West Hanover Avenue, Morristown

What to Expect:

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet the Veterans Services Office team and explore the various programs they offer.

Learn about Morris County’s grant programs designed specifically for veterans.

Gain insights from the Morris County Clerk’s Office about their services and support for veterans.

Participate in an interactive Q&A session to address any questions or concerns.

R.E.D. Shirt Friday

In recognition of the event on a Friday, veterans and attendees are encouraged to wear red as part of “R.E.D. Shirt Friday” – an initiative to honor and support troops and veterans. R.E.D. stands for “Remember Everyone Deployed,” as a reminder to keep deployed service members in our thoughts.

RSVP Information:

To reserve your spot, RSVP by:

Phone: (973) 285-6866

(973) 285-6866 Email: MCVETS@co.morris.nj.us

Light refreshments will be served at the event. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the resources and support available to veterans in Morris County.

The Morris County Veterans Services Office looks forward to welcoming you on February 7.