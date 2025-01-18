Morris County Prepares for Incoming Winter Storm

MORRIS COUNTY – The Morris County Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring a coastal storm set to impact the area on Sunday, January 19. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, effective from 10:00 a.m. on Sunday to 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20.

Storm Details

Current forecasts predict snow beginning midday Sunday and continuing until around midnight. Expected accumulations range from 2.5 to 6 inches, with heavier snowfall likely in western Morris County. Eastern areas may see slightly less accumulation, depending on where the most intense snow bands develop.

Preparation Recommendations

Residents are encouraged to finalize errands and preparations by Saturday to avoid potential travel disruptions on Sunday. Additionally, the community is reminded to check on elderly neighbors or anyone who may require extra assistance during the storm.

Ongoing Updates

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates after consulting with weather partners. Stay tuned for further information as the storm progresses.

“Take care of any necessary errands now, and plan ahead for Sunday’s snowfall,” officials advised. “We’re all in this together, so please check on those around you who might need a helping hand.”

Stay safe, and keep an eye out for updates throughout the weekend.