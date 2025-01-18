Sunday, January 19, 2025
Northvail Elementary School PTA Hosts Tricky Tray Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Many amazing baskets you could win at the Northvail PTA Tricky Tray! Which one will you take home?

PARSIPPANY – Get ready for an evening of fun and excitement as the Northvail Elementary School PTA presents its highly anticipated Tricky Tray Fundraiser! The event promises a thrilling night of games, raffles, and prizes to brighten your winter.

Event Details:
📅 Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
🕕 Time: 6:00 p.m.
📍 Location: Hanover Manor, 16 Eagle Rock Ave., East Hanover

This year’s event features an array of exciting basket raffles, fun games of chance, and incredible grand prizes, including Swiss Gear luggage and more!

Admission Details:
🎟 Cost: $65.00 per person
💰 Includes a four-course dinner and one sheet of Tier 1 raffle tickets
🍹 Cash Bar Available

For those looking to maximize their chances of winning, a Raffle Ticket Add-On Bundle is available for $30 until February 10. This bundle includes:

  • 3 sheets of Tier 1 tickets
  • 1 sheet of Tier 2 tickets
  • 3 grand prize tickets

Additional tickets, including 50/50 raffle tickets, will be available at the event.

Important Notes:

  • This event is open to adults aged 18 and older.
  • For more information or inquiries, contact NorthvailPTA@gmail.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to “Win Big This Winter!” Grab your friends, support a great cause, and join the Northvail Elementary School PTA for an unforgettable night.

Mark your calendar and prepare for an evening of fun and fantastic prizes!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
