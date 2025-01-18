Pennacchio Introduces Bill For State Employees to Return to Office

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) introduced legislation requiring State employees to return to office.

“While remote work was necessary at the onset of the pandemic, it has become clear that in-person collaboration is essential for maximizing productivity, accountability, and effective service to the public,” said Sen. Pennacchio. “State agencies are most efficient when employees work together face-to-face, and while I recognize the importance of work-life balance, I believe this transition will strengthen teamwork and improve the delivery of services to the New Jersey residents who rely on them. The taxpayers of New Jersey deserve to know that the State’s workforce is showing up for a full day’s work and will be there to answer the phone when called upon.”

Under current law, the Civil Service Commission is required to adopt rules for State employees’ hours of work. The Model Telework Pilot Program was approved and established by the Civil Service Commission in April 2022. It offered the option for State employees to work remotely up to two working days per week.

You can read the bill, S4057, here.