Sunday, January 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPennacchio Introduces Bill For State Employees to Return to Office
Local News

Pennacchio Introduces Bill For State Employees to Return to Office

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
9001
Senator Joe Pennachio

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) introduced legislation requiring State employees to return to office.

“While remote work was necessary at the onset of the pandemic, it has become clear that in-person collaboration is essential for maximizing productivity, accountability, and effective service to the public,” said Sen. Pennacchio. “State agencies are most efficient when employees work together face-to-face, and while I recognize the importance of work-life balance, I believe this transition will strengthen teamwork and improve the delivery of services to the New Jersey residents who rely on them. The taxpayers of New Jersey deserve to know that the State’s workforce is showing up for a full day’s work and will be there to answer the phone when called upon.”

Under current law, the Civil Service Commission is required to adopt rules for State employees’ hours of work. The Model Telework Pilot Program was approved and established by the Civil Service Commission in April 2022. It offered the option for State employees to work remotely up to two working days per week.

You can read the bill, S4057, here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Northvail Elementary School PTA Hosts Tricky Tray Fundraiser
Next article
Muslim Heritage Month at Parsippany Library
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »