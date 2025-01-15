Parsippany-Troy West Little League Opens Registration for Spring 2025 Season

PARSIPPANY – Registration is now open for the Spring 2025 season of the Parsippany-Troy West Little League (PTWLL), with a registration deadline set for March 1, 2025. Boys and girls ages 4 to 16 are invited to join one of the many divisions offered in either softball or baseball.

The league provides opportunities for young athletes of all skill levels, divided into appropriate age brackets. The divisions for softball include:

Farm League : Ages 6–8 (must be 6 by December 31, 2024).

: Ages 6–8 (must be 6 by December 31, 2024). Minor League : Ages 8–10 (must be 8 by December 31, 2024).

: Ages 8–10 (must be 8 by December 31, 2024). Major League : Ages 10–12 (must be 10 by December 31, 2024).

: Ages 10–12 (must be 10 by December 31, 2024). Junior League: Ages 13–16 (must be 13 by December 31, 2024).

For baseball, the divisions are as follows:

T-ball : Ages 4–6 (must be 4 by August 31, 2025).

: Ages 4–6 (must be 4 by August 31, 2025). Farm League : Ages 6–8 (must be 6 by August 31, 2025).

: Ages 6–8 (must be 6 by August 31, 2025). Minor League : Ages 8–10 (must be 8 by August 31, 2025).

: Ages 8–10 (must be 8 by August 31, 2025). Major League : Ages 10–12 (must be 10 by August 31, 2025).

: Ages 10–12 (must be 10 by August 31, 2025). Junior League: Ages 13–16 (must be 13 by August 31, 2025).

The participation fee for the season is $100.00 per player.

Parents can register online by clicking here. Families are encouraged to contact Sandy at sandra4a@aol.com for additional questions or information.

With the registration deadline fast approaching, PTWLL organizers urge parents to secure their children’s spots as soon as possible to ensure a fun and exciting season on the field.