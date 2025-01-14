Morris Hills Shopping Center Faces Significant Vacancies Amid Redevelopment Talks

PARSIPPANY – The Morris Hills Shopping Center, a prominent retail hub in Parsippany, is grappling with a high vacancy rate as major tenants have vacated recently. The 159,561-square-foot shopping center currently has 133,506 square feet of unoccupied space, reflecting the departure of key businesses, including Marshalls, HomeGoods, Blink Fitness, and Cinepolis.

Blink Fitness closed its doors on August 30, 2024, following the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, adding to the challenges for the shopping center. Cinepolis, an upscale movie theater, shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and retail giants Marshalls and HomeGoods have also exited, leaving large portions of the property empty.

Redevelopment Plans Underway

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council recently passed a resolution authorizing the Planning Board to investigate whether the shopping center qualifies as an “area in need of redevelopment” under New Jersey law. This designation could lead to a comprehensive redevelopment plan to revitalize the space and attract new tenants.

Christine Winter, a Planner from ARH Associates, has been appointed to lead the preliminary investigation. Her team will assess the shopping center’s current conditions against state criteria, considering underutilization, obsolescence, and the impact of vacancies on the surrounding community.

Potential Outcomes

If the Planning Board concludes that the Morris Hills Shopping Center qualifies as an “area in need of redevelopment,” the Township Council may designate it as such and begin creating a Redevelopment Plan. The plan could include zoning adjustments, infrastructure improvements, and partnerships with developers to reimagine the shopping center into a vibrant commercial hub.

The shopping center’s challenges mirror broader trends in the retail sector, where changes in consumer habits and the rise of e-commerce have led to shifts in demand for traditional brick-and-mortar spaces. Despite these challenges, township officials are optimistic about the potential for transformation.

As Parsippany moves forward with this initiative, the redevelopment of the Morris Hills Shopping Center could serve as a model for revitalizing underutilized commercial spaces across the region. Public updates on the project will be shared at future council and Planning Board meetings.

Brixmor owns Morris Hills Shopping Center and operates approximately 360 retail centers nationwide, where retailers and communities connect and thrive.