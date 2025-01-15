Thursday, January 16, 2025
HomeLocal NewsAll Saints Academy Annual Tricky Tray Event – Join Us!
Local News

All Saints Academy Annual Tricky Tray Event – Join Us!

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
276
Tricky Tray items

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANYAll Saints Academy is excited to announce its Annual Tricky Tray event on Friday, February 21, at 189 Baldwin Road. This cherished fundraiser is the school’s largest event of the year, and tickets are still available—but selling fast! Don’t wait—secure your tickets today by contacting the school at (973) 334-4704.

We warmly invite businesses from Parsippany and neighboring communities—including Montville, Boonton, Denville, and beyond—to support this event by donating items, services, or gift certificates or by becoming sponsors. As a token of appreciation, as space permits, contributors will be recognized in the event program and on our Facebook page, All Saints Academy Annual Tricky Tray.

Your support is instrumental in providing our students with the resources they need to thrive. The funds raised from this event directly impact our ability to deliver a high-quality, well-rounded education to the next generation of leaders.

How to Contribute:
If you or your business would like to get involved, please contact Laura Febbi at Lfebbi@gmail.com or call (973) 214-7520 for more information.

About All Saints Academy:
All Saints Academy is a vibrant, inclusive Catholic community serving students from Preschool through Grade 8. Rooted in faith and tradition, our mission is to inspire confident, responsible, and globally-minded learners while nurturing their academic, emotional, and spiritual development.

To learn more about All Saints Academy or to schedule a tour, call us at (973) 334-4704.

We can’t wait to see you at the Tricky Tray, and we thank you for helping make this event a success.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy West Little League Opens Registration for Spring 2025 Season
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »