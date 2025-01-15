All Saints Academy Annual Tricky Tray Event – Join Us!

PARSIPPANY — All Saints Academy is excited to announce its Annual Tricky Tray event on Friday, February 21, at 189 Baldwin Road. This cherished fundraiser is the school’s largest event of the year, and tickets are still available—but selling fast! Don’t wait—secure your tickets today by contacting the school at (973) 334-4704.

We warmly invite businesses from Parsippany and neighboring communities—including Montville, Boonton, Denville, and beyond—to support this event by donating items, services, or gift certificates or by becoming sponsors. As a token of appreciation, as space permits, contributors will be recognized in the event program and on our Facebook page, All Saints Academy Annual Tricky Tray.

Your support is instrumental in providing our students with the resources they need to thrive. The funds raised from this event directly impact our ability to deliver a high-quality, well-rounded education to the next generation of leaders.

How to Contribute:

If you or your business would like to get involved, please contact Laura Febbi at Lfebbi@gmail.com or call (973) 214-7520 for more information.

About All Saints Academy:

All Saints Academy is a vibrant, inclusive Catholic community serving students from Preschool through Grade 8. Rooted in faith and tradition, our mission is to inspire confident, responsible, and globally-minded learners while nurturing their academic, emotional, and spiritual development.

To learn more about All Saints Academy or to schedule a tour, call us at (973) 334-4704.

We can’t wait to see you at the Tricky Tray, and we thank you for helping make this event a success.