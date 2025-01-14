Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Parsippany Planning Board Reorganizes, Welcomes New and Returning Members

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Planning Board Attorney Marina Stinely Swears in Councilmember Judith Hernandez

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board convened for its annual reorganization meeting on Monday, January 13, appointing new members, reappointing key officials, and setting the stage for its activities in 2024.

Anil Dadheech was sworn in as a Class IV Member for a four-year term ending on December 31, 2028, alongside Dominic Mele, who will serve as Alternate 2 for the same term. Additionally, Mayor James Barberio reappointed Jennifer Smith as a Class II Member for a one-year term ending December 31, 2025. Although Smith was absent, she will be sworn in at the next meeting. Nick Napolitano was also reappointed as a Class IV Member, extending his four-year term to December 31, 2028.

Dominic Mele and Anil Dadheech take the oath of office

During the meeting, Planning Board Attorney Marina Stinely officially swore in Councilmember Judith Hernandez, highlighting the partnership between the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board and the Township Council.

Councilmember Hernandez, a dedicated advocate for sustainable growth and community development, joins the Planning Board in her new capacity. Her role will involve shaping policies and decisions that align with Parsippany’s Master Plan, ensuring the township’s growth remains thoughtful and beneficial to residents.

Hernandez expressed her commitment to working closely with Planning Board members, township officials, and residents to address development challenges while preserving Parsippany’s character and resources.

The board nominated and confirmed Thomas Dinsmore as Chairman and Gordon Meth as Vice Chairman. These leadership positions are crucial as the board oversees and facilitates the township’s planning and development processes.

The Planning Board also reappointed several professionals who play critical roles in supporting its efforts:

  • Christine Winter as Planner
  • Andrew Cangiano as Township Engineer
  • Marina Stinely as Board Attorney
  • Edward Snieckus as Special Projects Planner

The Role of the Parsippany Planning Board

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board is responsible for shaping the township’s future development while balancing community needs. Its duties include:

  • Reviewing and approving site plans and subdivisions to ensure compliance with zoning regulations and ordinances.
  • Providing guidance for redevelopment projects to enhance economic growth and maintain environmental sustainability.
  • Preparing and updating the Parsippany Master Plan, a comprehensive document that outlines long-term goals for land use, housing, transportation, and community facilities.
  • Advising the Township Council on proposed changes to zoning ordinances and land use policies.
  • Ensuring development aligns with state and local regulations to preserve Parsippany’s character while fostering growth.

The board’s collaborative efforts with professionals and stakeholders ensure that Parsippany remains a desirable and well-planned community. With the new appointments and reappointments, the board is well-positioned to address upcoming projects and challenges.

The next meeting of the Planning Board will see the swearing-in of Jennifer Smith and Nick Napolitano as the board continues its mission to guide the township’s development responsibly.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
