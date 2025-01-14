Wednesday, January 15, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Morris County GOP Chairwoman Faces Questions Over Sudden...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Morris County GOP Chairwoman Faces Questions Over Sudden Shift in Support

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
556

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Two years ago, after the mid-term elections, NJ Republican leadership met and decided that the best way forward for their party was to identify and support younger, highly qualified candidates for office.  Among those actively and enthusiastically supporting that strategy was Morris County Chairwoman Laura Ali, who embraced and supported Justin Musella as a candidate for Parsippany Town Council. In contrast, after watching Mayor Barberio bow obsequiously  to the demands of out-of-town developers and double-dipping attorneys, Chairwoman Ali went so far as to say that Mayor Barberio was  the least qualified and most overpaid Mayor in Morris County      

Just three days ago, Morris County Chairwoman Ali flipped and flopped and called on Councilman Musella to drop out of the race for Mayor so that the aforementioned overpaid and underperforming Mayor Barberilo wouldn’t have to face a Republican challenger in the time-honored primary process. 

So, Chairwoman Ali, how do you explain your sudden change of opinion about Mayor Barberio and Town Councilman Musella? Shouldn’t the Republican voters of Parsippany, not you, have the right to decide which candidates should participate in the upcoming Republican primary? 

Bob Crawford
Montville

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Planning Board Reorganizes, Welcomes New and Returning Members
Next article
Morris Hills Shopping Center Faces Significant Vacancies Amid Redevelopment Talks
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »