299 Cherry Hill Road Hits 98% Occupancy Following Major Capital Improvements

PARSIPPANY — Following the completion of an extensive capital improvement program, 299 Cherry Hill Road has seen more than 53,000 square feet of leasing activity, bringing the North Jersey office building to 98% leased, according to an announcement from Lincoln Property Company.

“299 Cherry Hill Road is one of the most strategically located office buildings in North Jersey, offering convenient 30-minute access to New York City by car and proximity to a deep and skilled labor pool,” said Rick Genthe, senior vice president of Leasing for Lincoln Property Company. “The combination of its prime location and recent upgrades, including a new tenant amenity center, positions it as a premier choice for small and medium-sized tenants seeking high-quality office space in Parsippany.”

The property, owned by Red River Asset Management, recently signed several notable leases with Lincoln’s Rick Genthe, Bob Lee, and Sean O’Brien, representing ownership in all transactions. Highlights include:

Unified Women’s Healthcare : Expanded from a 3,041-square-foot lease on the first floor to an additional 5,981 square feet on the second floor. Represented by Larry Martin of JLL.

: Expanded from a 3,041-square-foot lease on the first floor to an additional 5,981 square feet on the second floor. Represented by Larry Martin of JLL. New Jersey Sports Management : Leased 4,084 square feet on the first floor, represented by Suzanne Kiall of Lee & Associates.

: Leased 4,084 square feet on the first floor, represented by Suzanne Kiall of Lee & Associates. ACRE Operating Group : Leased 5,802 square feet on the second floor, represented by Tom Consiglio and Scott Peck of Resource Realty.

: Leased 5,802 square feet on the second floor, represented by Tom Consiglio and Scott Peck of Resource Realty. Denville Pediatrics : Leased 5,751 square feet on the second floor, represented by Nick Savage and Ron Volk of CBRE.

: Leased 5,751 square feet on the second floor, represented by Nick Savage and Ron Volk of CBRE. NUVIA Dental: Leased 8,530 square feet across the second and third floors, represented by Transworld Commercial Real Estate.

In addition to the new leases, Lincoln negotiated over 20,000 square feet in renewals, including:

Kinney, Lisovicz, Reilly & Wolff : Renewed 9,816 square feet.

: Renewed 9,816 square feet. Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey : Renewed 3,318 square feet.

: Renewed 3,318 square feet. Haley & Aldrich: Renewed 7,071 square feet.

The 2024 capital improvement program included a comprehensive redesign of the property’s exterior façade, updated signage on Cherry Hill Road, an electronic tenant directory, LED lighting in the main lobby, and a state-of-the-art tenant amenity center. The new center offers grab-and-go food service, a conference and training room, and a smaller huddle room for collaborative work.

Additional upgrades included a high-efficiency boiler, an energy-efficient roof, and a repaved parking lot featuring six EV charging stations for tenants.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, praised the project’s success. “The upgrades at 299 Cherry Hill Road demonstrate how thoughtful investment and modernization can drive economic growth in Parsippany. This achievement is a testament to the strength of our local market and Parsippany’s ongoing appeal to businesses looking for a strategic and accessible location.”

Lincoln Property Company provides leasing services for 299 Cherry Hill Road and oversees property management led by Adam Greenberg.

The recent activity underscores the building’s strong position in the Parsippany office market, appealing to tenants seeking modern amenities and exceptional accessibility.