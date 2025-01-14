Flat Tire Incident Escalates to DUI Arrest for 42-Year-Old Lake Hiawatha Resident

PARSIPPANY – On December 13, Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo was dispatched to Ridgedale Avenue, near Frederick Place, for a driver sleeping behind the wheel.

Officer D’Angelo determined the vehicle sustained a flat tire, and the driver, Amit Patel, 42, Lake Hiawatha, was waiting for a tow truck. Patrol Officer D’Angelo observed signs of possible impairment, noting Patel’s slow movements, watery and bloodshot eyes, hunched posture, and the odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. This led to administering Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), conducted in a well-lit and clear area.

During the Walk-and-Turn test, Patel exhibited difficulty maintaining balance, stepped off the imaginary line, and failed to follow the heel-to-toe instructions. Similarly, in the One-Leg Stand test, Patel struggled to keep his foot raised and swayed, eventually hopping to regain balance.

Based on these tests and observations, officers arrested Patel for suspected DUI. While at the scene, Patel refused to provide a breath sample despite being read the New Jersey Attorney General’s Standard Statement for Motor Vehicle Operators. The refusal was documented, and Patel was transported to police headquarters for further processing.

Patel was checked through law enforcement databases, and no outstanding warrants were confirmed. He was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including:

Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)

Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test (39:4-50.4A)

Obstructing the Passage of Other Vehicles (39:4-67)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (39:4-129)

Failure to Report an Accident (39:4-130)

Failure to Notify DMV of Address Change (39:3-36)

Patel was released to a responsible person who signed the potential liability waiver. A court date was scheduled in the Hanover Township Municipal Court.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.